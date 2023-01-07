What is Sanjoy Das Official's Free Fire MAX ID? In-game stats, monthly income, and more

The appeal of Free Fire and its MAX variant has enabled the meteoric rise of many content creators, including Sanjoy Das Official. The player has attained 11.2 million subscribers on his channel, where he posts game-related shorts.

After the success of his main channel, the content creator started Sanjoy Das (866k followers) and Sanjoy Das Vlogs (10.3k subscribers). Sanjoy has 145k Instagram followers, which showcases his massive popularity in the community.

Sanjoy Das Official's Free Fire MAX ID

Sanjoy Das Official's Free Fire MAX ID is 310793574. His stats in the battle royale title as of January 7, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Sanjoy Das Official's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sanjoy Das Official participated in 1349 solo matches, going unbeaten 214 times for a win rate of 15.86%. He defeated 3540 opponents, obtaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Similarly, he has 348 triumphs in 2122 duo matches, registering a win rate of 16.39%. The internet star scored 5287 kills while also upholding a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Sanjoy Das has appeared in 8169 squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has achieved 1656 Booyahs at a win rate of 20.27%. He has a kill tally of 25915, which helped him attain a K/D ratio of 3.98.

BR Ranked stats

Sanjoy Das Official's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 12 solo matches in the current season and attained first place once, garnering a win rate of 8.33%. He has taken out 31 opponents, which attributes to a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Sanjoy has played in 16 duo matches, winning one for an average victory record of 6.25%. Having eliminated 13 opponents, he boasts a K/D ratio of 0.87.

Finally, Sanjoy Das Official has earned two victories in 17 team matches for a win rate of 11.76%. In addition, he has neutralized 35 opponents, allowing him to retain a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Note: The content creator's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. They are subject to change as YouTube continues to play more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

Sanjoy Das Official's guild details (Image via Garena)

Sanjoy Das is the leader of the GODOFThunder guild in Free fire MAX, whose ID is 1009992437 and glory is 1334156. Speaking of his ranks, he is placed in Platinum 2 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Silver 3 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Sanjoy Das Official's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted on Social Blade, Sanjoy's monthly income through his eponymous channel is predicted to be within the range of $5.9K and $94.3K. Similarly, the entire year's projections are expected to be $70.7K and $1.1M.

YouTube channel

Sanjoy Das primarily posts shorts related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel and has established quite a following in recent years. His channel holds 1600+ uploads that have raked in 3.148 billion views.

The channel had just over 150k subscribers by May 2021, but it showed exponential growth and crossed five million subscribers by the end of the same year. The current count exceeds 11 million.

Social Blade further reports that Sanjoy has garnered 200k subscribers alongside 23.57 million views over the last 30 days.

