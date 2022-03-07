What is Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income (March 2022)

Sarju Giri is a well-known Nepali YouTuber recognized for his content relating to the game Garena Free Fire. Tonde Gamer is the name of his YouTube channel, where he delivers entertaining and interesting videos that cover a wide range of topics.

With 5.14 million subscribers and over 912.25 million views, it's apparent that he's incredibly popular. He also streams on Booyah, where he has approximately 4.6 million followers.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more details

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914, and as mentioned above, his real name is Sarju Giri. The following are the content creator's stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has a total of 17171 squad matches to his name, out of which he has stood victorious in 7309, leading to a win rate of 42.56%. With 69481 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 7.05. He has secured 19724 headshots at a rate of 28.39%.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 1468 out of 7032 games, resulting in a win rate of 20.87%. The YouTuber has secured 27395 kills with 8070 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 29.46%.

Sarju Giri has appeared in 4648 solo matches as well, and has managed to come out on top on 388 occasions, equating to a win rate of 8.34%. In the process, he has 8587 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.02 and has 2656 headshots at a headshot rate of 30.93%.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Tonde Gamer has competed in five squad games and has outclassed his enemies in four of them, corresponding to a win rate of 80.00%. At a K/D ratio of 15.00 and a headshot rate of 53.33%, he has 15 kills and eight headshots.

Apart from this, the player has participated in five solo matches and has remained unbeaten in one, converting to a win rate of 20.00%. He has accumulated nine kills for a K/D ratio of 2.25 and has racked up five headshots at a rate of 55.56%.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and discord link

Tonde Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income and yearly earnings of Tonde Gamer through his channel are between $5.1K - $81.2K and $60.9K - $974.8K, respectively.

Players can click here to join his discord server.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has gained a significant amount of recognition in the Indian subcontinent, and his incredible content has landed him a huge fan following. He started posting videos related to the game a few years ago, with the oldest one being released in February 2019.

There are presently over 1220 videos on his channel, and the most-watched video has amassed 31 million views.

