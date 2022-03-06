GT King UID number, stylish name, Free Fire MAX stats, monthly income, and more revealed

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, widely recognized as the 'GT King' in the Free Fire community, is a well-known content creator. Gaming Tamizhan has regularly streamed and published game-related videos in Tamil on his YouTube channel.

He began his journey a few years ago and has grown significantly in terms of subscribers, with the count currently standing at over 3.07 million. Meanwhile, his overall views have also crossed 334.81 million, displaying his incredible popularity.

GT King's Free Fire UID number, stats, and more details

GT King's Free Fire UID number is 287597612. He is currently placed in Gold III in Battle Royale and is ranked Master in Clash Squad.

1) Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has participated in 18222 squad matches and has 3617 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 19.84%. He has accumulated 51785 kills with 11173 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot rate of 21.58%.

Coming into the duo mode, he has featured in 1798 games and remained unbeaten in 160, having a win rate of 8.89%. With 3360 kills and 764 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot percentage of 22.74%.

Gaming Tamizhan has made 674 appearances in the solo mode, winning 48 matches for a win ratio of 7.12%. In the process, he has 1450 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.32 and 288 headshots at a rate of 19.86%.

2) Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has one ranked squad game to his name, killing eight enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.00 without headshots.

Apart from this, the YouTuber competed in a single duo match where he racked up nine kills for a K/D ratio of 9.00%. There was one headshot at a rate of 11.11%.

Note: GT King’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

3) Stylish name

Nickfinder offers names like GT King (Image via Nickfinder)

The in-game name of the content creator is “GT_King࿐29.”

Users may create stylish names similar to his by employing the various online generators accessible. Moreover, they are offered the possibility of using websites such as Nickfinder to discover unique nicknames similar to GT King’s name.

4) Monthly income

Monthly income and more channel-related details of GT King (Image via Garena)

As per Social Blade, GT King’s monthly income is between $2.5K and $39.3K.

5) YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwar’s YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan, is one of the primary sources of Tamil-Free Fire content. Due to his excellent commentary, his videos are pretty engaging and entertaining to watch. He had 50,000 subscribers and 9.82 million views in the previous 30 days.

Furthermore, he has previously streamed Free Fire on Booyah, Garena’s platform for gaming content. He has over 2.9 million followers on it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar