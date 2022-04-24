What is V Badge and Who can get it in Free Fire?

Free Fire, Garena's flagship battle royale tile, has proven to be a worldwide hit and has quickly established itself as the game of choice for many players eager to spend quality time with their friends. As the title's popularity has progressed over the years, the scope, especially in the field of content creation, has widened with many players diving in to start their journey on a number of platforms.

Subsequently, there has been a growth in the number of Free Fire centric channels worldwide, with many even achieving great numbers. Garena has come up with a Partner Program to fuel the growth of content creators who consistently churn out content around various aspects of the title. This also helps the developers as the player base engages even more the game.

These partners are presented with a distinctive V Badge, which has always grabbed the whole community's interest because of its exclusivity. Gamers are constantly on the lookout for avenues via which they might obtain it.

The exclusive nature of Free Fire V Badge and how to obtain it

The Free Fire OB25 update patch notes clearly state that the unique in-game badge is only available to the game's partners. It reads,

Patch notes of OB25 update (Image via Garena)

V Badge is simply one of the many benefits of an enormous pool of perks, including diamonds, free in-game items, advanced access to content, communication with the team, and more. Gamers will have to join the Partner Program to get the badge as there are no redeem codes or other alternatives to do so.

The next issue confronting players is that reaching the minimum requirements is difficult. Even if players succeed in doing so, they are not guaranteed selection due to the limited number of available spots.

Requirements for joining (Image via Garena)

As per the website, users will have to tick the following checkboxes

YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers.

80% of the content in the last 30 days should be related to the game.

Minimum of 3,00,000 views on the channel in the last month.

Non-offensive and non-controversial content which also abides by Garena's content community guidelines.

Consistent social media activity and content quality.

Garena reviews each application across several parameters, and only the best players get selected to join the Partner Program.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the Partner Program's website through this link.

Click the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players should click on the 'Apply Now' button to gain access to the Google form.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and submit the form.

While registrations are closed at the moment, gamers should waste no time in applying when they open up again.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players in the nation should abstain from playing the battle royale game. Instead, users may play Free Fire MAX, which is not on the list of banned applications.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan