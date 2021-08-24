The Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations are in full swing, and players may participate in various events to earn appealing rewards. Furthermore, additional items will be offered on the peak day, including a character — Thiva — as a login reward.

The quiz event, which began on 20 August, is almost halfway over and requires users to answer simple questions daily. They have multiple attractive rewards up for grabs, with the most important ones being the Crimson Neon parachute and the 4th Anniversary Pin.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

The question for 24 August (Image via Free Fire)

The 4th-anniversary quiz question for 24 August is now available:

Q: What was the weapon with the most kills in Free Fire in the past year?

The options provided are:

1) AK47

2) MP40

3) UMP

4) AWM

The correct answer for this question is MP40.

The answer to today's question is MP40 (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire published a video earlier this month in which they announced the Anniversary Awards. There were prizes for the most popular character, pet, and even the gun. The MP40 was declared the most popular gun.

The 4th Anniversary Pin is the reward for answering five questions (Image via Free Fire)

If users have answered all the questions correctly by 24 August, i.e., today, they will receive the milestone reward: the 4th Anniversary Pin.

Here are the steps to follow to answer the question.

You need to press on the "4th Anniversary Party" tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you must open the 4th Anniversary Party and click on the Anniversary Quiz option.

Step 2: Input MP40 as the answer for 24 August. You can then collect milestone rewards by tapping on the items on the right side of the screen.

MP40 in Free Fire

The MP40 has a very high fire rate (Image via Free Fire)

The stats of the MP40 as per the official Free Fire website.

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 83

Range – 22

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 20

Accuracy – 17

Movement Speed – 63

Armor Penetration – 0

MP40 is an SMG with an insanely higher fire rate. The gun also boasts decent damage and a magazine size of 20, which can be extended. Players can use it quickly to decimate enemies within a short range.

Edited by Ravi Iyer