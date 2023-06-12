When is Free Fire Clash Squad Season 20 expected to start? Release date and time

Free Fire Clash Squad mode has a separate ranking system that runs parallelly alongside one for the Battle Royale matches. The Ranked Season 19 is underway and will continue for a few weeks before closing. After this, the ranks will receive a soft reset, and you will have to again begin the ascent to the higher tiers for the season.

The new Season 20 will not only mean another opportunity for the rank up but also provide a new set of rewards, including banners, avatars, trial gun skins, limited-time emote, and more.

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 expected details

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 19 ends on August 1, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 is expected to commence on August 1, 2023, at about 2:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). The new season starts a few hours after the developers wrap up the existing season. Since Season 19 ends on August 1, the season will likely go live at the abovementioned date and time.

Once the season concludes, the ranked matches will not be accessible for a few hours. Moreover, your ranks will fall down, and the highest that anyone can be placed is Diamond 4. Hence, it provides the perfect opportunity to push the rank again in Free Fire Clash Squad matches.

Important rewards in ongoing Clash Squad Ranked Season 19

The Golden USP is one of the key rewards of the Season (Image via Garena)

Some of the key rewards up for grabs in the Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 are as follows:

Reach Silver 1 to get a CS-Ranked S19 Silver Banner and 25x Rank Token

Reach Gold 1 to get the CS-Ranked S19 Gold Banner, Gold Royale Voucher, and CS-Ranked Gold Bundle

Reach Gold 3 to get Golden USP

Reach Platinum 1 to get CS-Ranked S19 Platinum Banner (seven days), XM8 – Paradise Defender, and CS-Ranked Platinum Bundle

Reach Diamond 1 to get XM8 – Paradise Defender (30 days), CS-Ranked S19 Diamond Banner CS-Ranked Diamond Bundle

Reach Heroic to get CS-Ranked Season S19 Heroic jacket

Reach Master to get CS-Ranked Master Emote (60 days), CS-Ranked Master Profile Bundle, and 700x Rank Token

Reach and remain in Grandmaster to get exclusive Banner and Avatar for 60 days

Since the season started about two weeks back, you have plenty of time on your hand to reach a higher rank, like Master, and get the rewards. Irrespective of the section of Grandmaster, you will have to maintain the rank to receive the reward.

Note: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, the players from the country should not play the battle royale title. However, they may play the enhanced MAX version which is not on the blocked application list.

