When will Free Fire OB36 Advance Server end? List of features and more details

Free Fire receives regular updates, with Garena releasing a new patch every few months. Before a new version is officially made available, features and other content are tested for bugs and glitches in a dedicated test server known as the Advance Server.

The Advance Server for the upcoming OB36 update went live on 1 September 2022. According to the official website, it will end on 8 September 2022, which is today.

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is all set to end today (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server will be taken down by Garena very soon. Once the server is closed, no one will be able to access it.

Any progress made on the Advance Server will not be carried over to the regular version of the game.

Features of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Here is a list of the different features present in the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server:

Mystery character: This character has an ability called Rebel Rush, which provides a significant speed boost for 0.5 seconds. Players can stack this skill for two uses with a five-second cooldown in between.

Fang pet: The Fang pet has a skill called Wolfpack Bond. When an enemy knocks down a teammate, players will receive 10 EP if their HP is full or 5 HP if it is not.

Corrosion grenade: This is a new type of grenade that can be used to counter gloo walls. It creates a corrosive range, damaging gloo walls.

Coin Clash mode: This is a fast-paced game mode where players will find loads of coins, which they can use to purchase equipment. The last team standing wins.

Gallery feature: The Gallery feature enables players to categorize and sort different skins owned by them based on rarity and more.

Airship: Players can get onto the Airship within the Battle Royale mode using zip lines. In the Airship, they will find great loot, such as guns, items, and more.

Changes to Clash Squad: Enemies will be highlighted with a red-color outline, and there will be no revive feature. A new Dome grenade has also been added.

Social Island: Social Island will enable players to interact and make new friends inside the game. Unique activities, like football field, have been added to it.

Spectate feature: The Spectate feature has been completely overhauled. It has been made more immersive with new functions.

Weapon skins: The Advance Server has a feature that turns temporary weapon skins into permanent weapon skins. Players will have to reach 100% lifetime progress for a particular skin to obtain it.

Note: Not all features from the Free Fire Advance Server are released in the final update.

How to download the OB36 Advance Server

If players are still interested in downloading the OB36 Advance Server, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open the Advance Server website on any web browser and log in using either of the two login options.

Press the 'Download APK' option to obtain the APK file of the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should tap on the ‘Download APK’ button.

Step 3: Players should enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting on their devices and install the Advance Server. They can then enter the Activation Code to enjoy the different features available within the test server.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should not play or download the game on their devices.

