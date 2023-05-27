When will Free Fire OB40 Advance Server end?

Free Fire Advance Server for the OB40 update has been active for around ten days, and it has revealed all of the content that the players can expect in the game's next patch. It will remain active for a few more days before being taken down, giving users ample time to try out features. Out of these, the main highlight is the Awakened Alok character, whose arrival has excited the entire community.

It is vital to note that a special Activation Code is required to gain access to the Advance Server. Getting a hand on the particular code is not guaranteed, and interested individuals can complete the registration process to have an opportunity to receive the same.

What is the end date of the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server

As per the timeline revealed on the official Free Fire Advance Sever website, the test server for the OB40 patch will be active until May 29, 2023. After this, the servers will get pulled down, and players will encounter an error on their screen if they try to access the same.

The timeline for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

This will be followed by the release of the OB40 update of the battle royale title, which is revealed to be launched on May 31, 2023. There will be a short maintenance break during that day, and all the new features will get added to the game.

The OB40 patch notes for the update have already been unveiled, and it discloses the new features and changes to character abilities and guns. Read the detailed patch notes by clicking on this link.

How to download the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server

Suppose you are still interested in trying out the OB40 Advance Server. In that case, you can download it to your device using the APK file made available by the developers.

The steps to download Advance Server server using the APK file are as follows:

Sign in and set up the account to download the file (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Navigate to the official Advance Server website and complete the login using the option you used during registration.

Hit the Download APK button to commence the process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, you will see the "Download APK" button on the screen, which you may press to start downloading the file.

Step 3: You may subsequently toggle the "Install from Unknown Sources" setting on your device and complete the installation.

You may enjoy playing the Advance Server after using the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you can log in and input the Activation Code to enjoy the server.

You may encounter bugs and glitches in the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server and report them so that the developers fix them. Furthermore, you can get rewarded for reporting bugs in the form of free diamonds.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it or the Advance Server. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the nation.

