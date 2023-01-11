When will Free Fire open today? OB38 maintenance time and details (MAX version)

The rollout for Free Fire and FF MAX's OB38 update is almost complete, as nearly everyone has received the update on their devices. However, the game went on a maintenance break earlier today, i.e., on January 11 at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30), and fans will have to wait for hours until the servers open today.

Currently, the servers are still closed, and players who have installed the OB38 update will still encounter the Maintenance break pop-up after launching FF/FF MAX. Based on the official schedule, the game is expected to open in the evening, so players can ensure to install the update during the break.

Free Fire MAX OB38: Players should expect the game servers to return online after 6:00 pm IST (January 2023)

The game is still under maintenance (Image via Garena)

Garena has followed a particular rollout and maintenance schedule with each OB (open beta) version of Free Fire MAX, and the January 2022 update is no different. As per the developers, the game will become playable after 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). However, it is also important to note that FF MAX will open at different times across different servers based on their respective schedules.

After installing the update, players will witness the following message during the maintenance:

"The server will be ready soon."

How to install the Free Fire/FF MAX OB38 update? (Image via Google)

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the OB38 update for FF/FF MAX:

Step 1: Launch Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or any other authorized brand-specific virtual store on your device.

Step 2: Utilize the search bar at the top to navigate for Free Fire or FF MAX and tap on the relevant results.

Step 3: Once you have opened the app's page in the application store, click the "Install" or "Update" button based on whether the game is already installed on your device.

Once you have clicked, the update will get downloaded and automatically installed.

Step 4: Launch the game by pressing the "Open" button after the download and installation are complete.

Step 5: Download the additional update files and relaunch the application.

Step 6: Log in with your preferred alternative and tap the screen to enter the game.

The game is closed right now (Image via Garena)

You can use a guest account to enter the game, but it will not be beneficial in the long run. Most guest accounts lose their data after uninstallation or updates. Hence, it is best if you bind your account via system settings. It will allow you to synchronize Free Fire and FF MAX with only one account.

The game will not open before the end of the maintenance break. Hence, launch the app after 6:00 pm IST.

Free rewards after the launch of the OB38 update (Image via Garena)

Besides the maintenance schedule, players must also note that the game will provide the following in-game rewards after the installation of the OB38 version:

Login once - Skyler (seven-day trial card)

Skyler (seven-day trial card) Login once - Kenta (seven-day trial card)

Kenta (seven-day trial card) Eliminate two enemies with Trogon - Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with M60 - Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with MAC10 - Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate Eliminate two enemies with Parafal - Cosmic Bounty Hunter (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot crate

Hence, ensure to grab the given prizes via Free Fire MAX's events for free before January 18, 2023.

