When will next FF Advance Server start? Steps to generate Free Fire Activation Code to access it

The forthcoming Free Fire patch update is expected to arrive around January 11, 2022, as CS-Ranked Season 16 is expected to culminate on the same date. Speculating from the scheduled release date of OB38, fans can expect the launch of the next Advance Server to happen a week or two before the patch's rollout.

Hence, ideally, Garena will pick the last week of December 2022 or the first week of January 2023 to launch the OB38 Advance Server. While there is no confirmation from the officials' side at the moment, the same can happen via the Advance Server's website in the coming weeks, a few days before the program's release.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the registration process for the upcoming Advance Server.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: A step-by-step guide to registering for the test program and getting the Activation Code

Activation Code for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena confirms the release date of each Advance Server on the test program's website while also opening the registrations before the launch. Therefore, in a few weeks, fans might be able to register for the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server and get the Activation Code for the program's APK client.

The Activation Code, as the name suggests, serves as a key to activate access to the Advance Server after the installation of the APK file. Moreover, it is unique and can be used only once. Hence, players must not share their FF Activation Code after receiving the same via Advance Server registration.

Login with Google or Facebook to register for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step on how one can complete the registration for the Advance Server (OB38) and claim the unique Free Fire Activation Code:

Step 1: Use the direct link (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com) to redirect to the official website of the Advance Server.

As of this writing, the website's servers are down, and players will come across a "Forbidden" pop-up. However, they will be able to use the link without any hassle a few days before the Free Fire Advance Server launch.

Step 2: On the website, you will come across two options for login -- Google and Facebook. Choose the platform linked to your Free Fire or Free Fire MAX game account.

If you don't have a game account linked to FB or Gmail, create a new one before opening the Advance Server website. You can also bind your guest account to a fresh FB or Gmail ID, i.e., your Facebook or Google ID must not be attached to any other FF or FF MAX game account.

Step 3: Fill in your active email ID and press the "Join Now!" button. It will redirect you to the download page, where the APK link and Activation Code are available.

After your successful registration, you will be able to directly open the download page after logging in to the website.

Copy the Activation Code and don't share it with anyone (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Use the link to download the APK and copy the Activation Code.

If the site is not showing any code, you can return after signing in later. Otherwise, install the app and use the code to activate access to the OB38 Advance Server.

