Where is Hayato’s Hometown in Free Fire?

Today is the penultimate day of the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz event, which started on 20 August. It requires users to answer straightforward questions relating to the game daily to earn a variety of rewards.

The 4th anniversary quiz ends on 29 August (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, if they get an answer wrong, users can earn additional chances to answer by accomplishing the daily missions. Aside from this, the developers have set several milestone rewards for correct answers, and they comprise the Crimson Neon parachute and 4th Anniversary Pin.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer

The anniversary quiz question for 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

The question for today, i.e., 28 August, has been released and is provided below, along with the correct answer.

Q: Where is Hayato’s Hometown?

1) Nurek Dam

2) Clock Tower

3) Samurai Garden

4) The Peak

Samurai Garden is the answer (Image via Free Fire)

The correct answer is Samurai Garden.

A random loadout item will be provided for every correct answer (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers will usually receive a loadout item at random to correctly answer one of the questions.

Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability is called Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is one of the older characters in Free Fire and was released in April 2019. His ability is called Bushido (Passive), and it is widely used by players in character combinations.

This ability increases the armor penetration by 7.5%, with a 10% reduction in the maximum health points at the first level. At character level 6, the armor penetration is buffed by 10% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

Hayato Firebrand has an ability called Art of Blades (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato also has an awakened version called Hayato “Firebrand,” whose power is called Art of Blades. Users will benefit from both capabilities when they have awakened the character.

This skill reduces the frontal damage by 1% for 10% loss in the maximum HP. The frontal damage will be reduced by at most 3.5% per 10% reduction in health points.

