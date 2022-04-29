Which is the best character after Free Fire OB33 update?

Garena Free Fire's abundant characters make the gameplay quite enjoyable with RPG-like elements. Thus, players can go for a potent character that suits their strategy, whether defensive or aggressive. Therefore, suitable character abilities also help elevate one's skill-set.

After almost every Free Fire patch, players witness balance changes in some character abilities. Thus, some skills become mightier with buffs, while others get nerfed to bring the required balance to the game. Still, the game has many popular characters that boast impressive skills.

Garena Free Fire: The best character available in the game after the OB33 update

Characters don't boast similar abilities as they can use them for a specific benefit in different combat situations. Furthermore, they have been divided into two categories: passive and active.

Active ability characters are considered more overpowered and preferred among the two categories. Thus, this article will consider the active ability of characters to decide which one is the most potent in different situations during a match.

Characters that boast sheer dominance on the battlefield and are absolutely the best characters in the game are Alok, Wukong, Xayne, Skyler, K, and Chrono. Apart from these characters, other decent options are available in the game, but they usually get overshadowed on the battlefield.

Objectively, Captain Booyah, aka K, is arguably the ideal character on the battlefield due to his edge over most other alternatives like Alok, Skyler, Wukong, and more in one situation or another. The following points further justify why Captain Booyah is the best character in the OB33 version:

Why is Captain Booyah the best character?

K's active ability, 'Master of All,' allows users to claim a higher max EP relative to other characters. Additionally, Captain Booyah provides two different ability modes - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology - which gives versatility to the character.

Jiu-jitsu mode: This mode allows Captain Booyah to support the team by increasing the allies' (within a 6m radius) EP to HP conversion rate.

Psychology mode: Players can avail themselves of a continuous EP recovery at a rate of three points every 2.2 seconds. Thus, Captain comes out to be an excellent character for both aggressive and defensive playstyle.

The six level-ups of 'Master of All' (Image via Garena)

Master of All - Level-ups:

Level 1:

EP recovery interval - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

Level 2:

EP recovery interval - 2 seconds

Max EP - 170

Level 3:

EP recovery interval - 1.8 seconds

Max EP - 190

Level 4:

EP recovery interval - 1.6 seconds

Max EP - 210

Level 5:

EP recovery interval - 1.4 seconds

Max EP - 230

Level 6:

EP recovery interval - 1 second

Max EP - 250

Why other Free Fire characters are not at par with Captain Booyah

Why K has superiority over other characters in the game (Image via Garena)

The following points provide a comparison of Captain Booyah and some of the best Free Fire characters:

Alok is one of the most popular and second-best to K with its speed buff and health generation. The reason behind K's superiority over DJ Alok in Free Fire is that the latter's ability has a duration of only five seconds.

is one of the most popular and second-best to K with its speed buff and health generation. The reason behind K's superiority over DJ Alok in Free Fire is that the latter's ability has a duration of only five seconds. Wukong's ability allows him to transform for a while, but the mammoth cooldown time is his major demerit.

ability allows him to transform for a while, but the mammoth cooldown time is his major demerit. Chrono was an exceptional character, but multiple nerfs turned him rather ordinary.

was an exceptional character, but multiple nerfs turned him rather ordinary. Skyler boasts a pretty balanced character ability that can outshine many other contemporaries in Free Fire, but he is not as exceptional as K when it comes to an attacking playstyle.

boasts a pretty balanced character ability that can outshine many other contemporaries in Free Fire, but he is not as exceptional as K when it comes to an attacking playstyle. Xayne is criminally underrated and assists users in challenging combat situations like rush, but the CD time sometimes makes her a liability during a match.

K doesn't have any noticeable CD time, except for the mode-switch cooldown of 2.5 seconds. Moreover, his team support capability, alongside excellent attacking and defensive prowess, makes him superior to almost every Free Fire (and FF MAX) character available at the moment.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinions. Readers' views may differ and they can continue to use the characters they find the most powerful.

