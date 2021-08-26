Which of the following Free Fire characters has not yet awakened?

As part of the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz, players can win various in-game items by answering daily game-related questions. Additionally, the developers have several milestone rewards like a parachute and pin in place for a specific number of correct answers.

This is one of the most straightforward events since only five correct responses will earn the participants all the items. It began on 20 August 2021 and will run until 29 August 2021. Interestingly, users will have more opportunities to answer by completing the daily missions.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer

The Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz question for today (26 August 2021) is:

Q. Which of the following characters has not yet awakened?

The available options comprise of the following:

1) Hayato

2) Moco

3) Kelly

4) Andrew

The correct answer to this question is Moco.

Kelly was the first character to be awakened back in March 2020. The second character in the list was Hayato, whose awakened version is called Hayato Firebrand. Finally, in June 2021, Andrew “The Fierce” was added to the game.

Here are all the items that players can obtain from the event:

1x Gold Royale: One correct answer

3x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate: Two answers

3x Pet Food: Three answers

Crimson Neon parachute: Four answers

4th Anniversary Pin: Five answers

Moco character

Players widely use the Moco character in the combination due to her unique passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. This can tag the opponents for two seconds when they are shot. Furthermore, this information is shared with the teammates. The duration of the tag is increased to a total of five seconds at the highest level.

The Free Fire OB29 server featured a third mystery character with an ability called Enigma’s Eye. According to the leaks, it is the awakened version of Moco.

