Who is Desi Chhora YT? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and earnings

Free Fire's phenomenal popularity across the Indian subcontinent has fostered the rise of several new content creators like Vicky Kumar, aka Desi Chhora YT. He started his channel in December 2020 and has already accomplished 966k subscribers, where he posts various exciting game-related content.

Apart from his primary channel, the Indian star also started with two other channels - Vicky Vlogs (3.12k subscribers) and Desi Live (19.1k subscribers). The content creator also boasts over 21.8k followers on his Instagram handle.

Desi Chhora YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Desi Chhora YT's Free Fire MAX ID is 546649762, and his IGN is "DESI_CHHORA." The stats ensured by him in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career

Desi Chhora YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Chhora YT has played 3773 games in Free Fire MAX and has 386 Booyahs, holding up a win rate of 10.23%. He has 7908 kills and 1939 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 24.52%.

In the duo matches, the content creator has 658 victories in 3622 appearances, translating to a win ratio of 18.16%. With 9574 eliminations and 1862 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.23 and a headshot percentage of 19.45%.

Vicky has also played 18166 squad games, winning 6864 of them for a win percentage of 37.78%. He has 61976 frags with 15724 headshots, giving way to a K/D ratio of 5.48 and a headshot rate of 25.37%.

BR Ranked

Desi Chhora YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Chhora YT competed in one solo match in the ongoing season but didn't win. He has two kills and one headshot, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot rate of 50.00%.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 12 duo games and has remained unbeaten in four of them, converting to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has 50 kills and 23 headshots in the mode at a K/D ratio of 6.25 and a headshot rate of 46.00%.

Desi Chhora YT has featured in 468 squad matches, and his team has secured 268 wins, maintaining a win rate of 57.26%. At a K/D ratio of 16.09 and a headshot percentage of 42.14%, he has 3218 kills and 1356 headshots.

Note: Desi Chhora YT's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article, i.e., on December 2, 2022. These are subject to change as he participates in more matches inside the battle royale title.

Desi Chhora YT's YouTube earnings

Details regarding Desi Chhora YT's earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Desi Chhora YT's monthly YouTube earnings are between $3.9K and $61.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $46.3K and $741K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Desi Chhora YT's unique content related to Free Fire has helped him build a great fanbase. Around a year back, he held a subscriber count of 330 thousand, gaining more than 630 thousand subscribers since then.

The content creator from Jharkhand presently has 418 uploads on his channel, with the oldest dating to December 2020. Out of the total uploads, the highest-watched video is a YouTube Short with 7.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, Desi Chhora YT has gained 105 thousand subscribers and 15.438 million views in the last 30 days.

