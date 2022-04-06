Who are the fastest players in Free Fire? Stats and more revealed

Garena launched its flagship battle royale shooter Free Fire in 2017. Over the four and a half years of its journey, Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile games worldwide. The famous survival shooter has amassed a gigantic userbase and provided a platform for various players to shine.

Many content creators have also risen with the emergence of the game. Some streamers are famous for their commentary style, while others engage the audience with the great skill-set they boast.

One such craze among fans is admiring the faster movement skills in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's views. Only content creators have been considered as esports players boast higher skill-set, but there isn't much data available to designate the best gamers based on movement.

Garena Free Fire: The best players with impressively faster movement skills

1) Ankush FF

ID: 241375963

Solo Stats (As of April 5, 2022)

Games - 997

997 Wins - 135

135 Kill - 2,756

2,756 K/D - 3.20

Ankush FF is a relatively new name in the gaming community that has received fans' love due to his tremendous movement skills. He has a YouTube channel with 1.84 million followers, where he often uploads plenty of highlights and 1v4 gameplay montages.

He has appeared in more than 29k squad matches and has maintained a K/D of about 7.66, which is impressive. Recently, Ankush joined Chemin Esports, which means fans can see his movement skills in a professional tournament in future.

2) Raistar

ID: 12022250

Solo Stats (As of April 5, 2022)

Games - 3,548

3,548 Wins - 401

401 Kill - 10,776

10,776 K/D - 3.42

Raistar is quite an older name in the FF gaming community and is also considered one of the fastest players in India. Apart from boasting excellent stats in solo games, Raistar has shown similar performances in the squad, maintaining 3.95 K/D in more than 16.5k matches.

He manages multiple YouTube channels, with his primary channel raking in over 6.7 million subscribers. However, he occasionally uploads content on Rai Star and is quite active on Rai Live, with over 2.62 million subscribers and 116.69 million channel views.

3) M8N

ID: 608823917

Solo Stats (As of April 5, 2022)

Games - 1370

1370 Wins - 241

241 Kill - 4637

4637 K/D - 4.11

M8N is among the world's fastest gamers regarding movement skills in Free Fire. The Egyptian gamer started uploading videos back in 2018 and has acquired over 6.87 million subscribers on his primary channel. However, he has been relatively inactive lately.

His squad mode stats are impeccable, as he has registered more than 55k kills in less than 20k matches. Despite being one of the oldest content creators and inconsistently uploading videos, M8N has maintained a K/D ratio above 3.1.

4) Sultan Proslo

ID: 16207002

Solo Stats (As of April 5, 2022)

Games - 638

638 Wins - 64

64 Kill - 1691

1691 K/D - 2.95

Dyland Maximus Zidane, who goes by Sultan Proslo aka Dyland PROS (Channel name), is an Indonesian content creator with over 15.3 million subscribers. He has been active for more than six years and has played many games with Free Fire being one of them.

Having played a little more than a thousand squad games, Sultan has registered wins in more than 320 games with over 2300 kills. He has been quite popular for his impressive character command in matches, but has recently shifted to producing more entertainment-based content.

Disclaimer: Readers must also note that Free Fire has been banned in India, and they should install the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

