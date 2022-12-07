Who is Kundan Gaming? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Among Indian Free Fire content creators, Kundan Kumar (or Kundan Gaming on YouTube) stands out among the most successful names in the community. His primary channel has over 3.29 million subscribers, where people may check in to learn about upcoming events.

Following his success with his main channel, the YouTuber has ventured into Kundan Kumar Vlogs (117k subscribers) and Kundan Kumar Shorts (151k subscribers). Additionally, the Indian star has 24.3k followers on his Instagram handle.

Kundan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Kundan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 566158319. The YouTuber maintains the following numbers in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Kundan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kundan Gaming has featured in 1643 solo encounters and finished ahead of his opposition 175 times, retaining a win rate of 10.65%. For his 2373 eliminations and 818 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 1.62 and a headshot rate of 34.47%.

The Indian YouTuber has a 29.46% win rate after winning 170 out of 577 duo encounters. He has scalped 1881 frags and scored 781 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 4.62 and a headshot rate of 41.52%.

Kundan Gaming has recorded 1250 Booyahs across 3859 squad games for a 32.39% win rate. He defeated 12770 opponents and landed 4623 headshots in the mode, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.89 and a headshot rate of 36.20%.

BR Ranked stats

Kundan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not joined a BR-Ranked match in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30.

CS Career stats

Kundan Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kundan Gaming has made 1869 appearances in the Clash Squad mode, and his team has triumphed 1084 times, corresponding to a win rate of 58%. He has 8544 frags to his profile in this mode besides 3485 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.94 and a headshot rate of 40.79%.

Note: Kundan Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on December 7, 2022. The numbers are subject to change as the YouTuber features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Kundan Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Kundan Gaming is part of "The End" guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1004479055. Since the YouTuber has not played any ranked games in the current season, he is still in the Bronze tier in both the BR and CS Ranked seasons.

Monthly income

Kundan Gaming's estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Kundan Kumar's monthly income through his YouTube channel range between $669 and $10.7K. The year's forecasts are expected to be from $8K to $128.5K.

YouTube channel

Kundan Kumar started the Kudan Gaming channel in February 2019 and has claimed ladders to achieve more than 3.29 million subscribers. The Indian star posts game-related content that has accumulated 311 million views.

The channel had relatively slow growth until the end of 2020 and stood at just under 100k subscribers. However, Kundan managed to surpass 1.8 million subscribers in 2021. This count has already crossed 3 million in 2022.

Further, Social Blade reports that the content creator has gained 20k subscribers and 2.677 million views over the last 30 days.

