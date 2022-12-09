Who is Madhu Pennem Gaming? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more

Due to Free Fire's widespread appeal, several content creators have found their footing in the community with game-related content in several regional languages. Madhu Pennem Gaming is one of the most famous names in the community and is known for his Telugu content.

His channel has over 1.2 million members, where gamers can view his exceptional gameplay and other game-related videos. In addition to his popularity on YouTube, he has achieved 100,000 followers on Instagram as well.

Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 770399157. His IGN is Pennem_Star, and the YouTube has the following stats in the battle royale title as of December 9, 2022:

BR Career stats

Madhu Pennem Gaming's BR Career (Image via Garena)

Madhu Pennem Gaming has contested in 1771 solo encounters and scored 131 wins to acquire a win rate of 7.39%. He has taken out 4189 opponents and recorded 1321 headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.55 and a headshot rate of 31.53%.

During the 1744 duo games, the internet sensation outclassed the opposition 194 times, which adds to a win rate of 11.12%. He has acquired 3617 eliminations and landed 833 in the mode, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot rate of 23.03%.

Madhu Pennem Gaming has acquired 4319 Booyahs in 19165 squad matches to secure a win rate of 22.53%. The YouTuber has bagged 52750 kills and accumulated 13039 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot rate of 24.72%.

BR Ranked stats

He has a 100% win rate in the solo matches (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played one solo match and maintained a cent percent win rate. He has chalked up 11 frags, five of which are headshots, to retain a K/D ratio of 11 and a headshot rate of 45.45%.

Madhu Pennem Gaming has five first-place finishes in 35 duo contests, corresponding to a win rate of 14.28%. With 102 frags to his profile, he has notched 40 headshots to retain a K/D ratio of 3.40 and a headshot rate of 39.22%.

Finally, the YouTuber also upholds a 34.40%-win rate after winning 64 of the 186 squad matches in the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30. He defeated 871 eliminations, of which 239 were the result of headshots, which works out to a K/D ratio of 7.14 and a headshot rate of 27.44%.

Note: Madhu Pennem Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. The YouTuber's stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Madhu Pennem Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

The content creator leads the Madhu_Pennem guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 65651511. The Indian star is placed in the Heroic tier in both BR-Ranked Season 30 and CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Madhu Pennem Gaming's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the earnings estimates posted by Social Blade, Madhu Pennem Gaming is likely to make between $600 and $9.6K per month through the YouTube channel. The extrapolated figure for the entire year is estimated to range from $7.2K to $115.1K.

YouTube channel

Since the launch of Madhu Pennem Gaming in June 2019, the player has uploaded close to 800 videos related to Free Fire in Telugu. These uploads have accumulated 169 million views and helped him with a massive following.

His channel crossed the 100k subscriber mark in mid-2020 while achieving the 1 million subscriber mark in late 2021. Additionally, as per Social Blade, the YouTuber has added 10k subscribers and 2.398 million views over the last 30 days.

