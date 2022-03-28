Who is a noob in Free Fire? Usual traits of a new player in the game

Free Fire's community has rapidly expanded in the last few years, and the frequent updates have enriched the overall experience. The game has seen a gradual influx of players in recent times worldwide.

More often than not, when queuing up with other users when pitted against experienced players, they are called out as noobs. Sometimes they are called the same if their in-game collection is smaller than others. This certainly baffles the players.

Consequently, there is a common doubt regarding what the word 'noob' means.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

What do you mean by noob in Free Fire?

Noob essentially refers to a newbie and is commonly referred to as a player who is not experienced or not good in a particular field.

However, many individuals in the Free Fire community perceive users who do not have outfits or skins to be noobs. In contrast, players possessing rare bundles such as the criminal outfit, Sakura bundle, and others are mostly referred to as pro players.

Nonetheless, this may not present an accurate image in all circumstances since individuals who have been playing the game for some time are indeed experienced and will own better items. However, others who do not own the given items may still play the game very well.

Common things noticed in new players

1) Unusual movement and gun play

Most new players will be unfamiliar with the game's movement system. As a result, they behave strangely during the game, often moving around like bots and eventually succumbing at the hands of their opponents.

Nevertheless, upon playing more matches, individuals will pick proper movement behavior. They can also head over to the training grounds to practice even more. Many even fail to use the heavy aim assist the game offers.

2) Lack of in-game communication and coordination

Another common trait of newcomers is abysmal communication and coordination. As a result, they will be unable to provide appropriate call-outs or aid to other teammates due to their lack of familiarity with the maps.

This can occasionally detract from the entire experience of the teammates and, as a result, result in poor performance since there is no synergy.

3) Unaware of in-game mechanics and elements

Many people are not aware of the unique gameplay characteristics of Free Fire. Among these are pets, characters, pre-match loadouts, and more.

Learning about them is essential since, together with gunplay and game sense, they play a critical part in assisting players in emerging victorious and progressing through the ranks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar