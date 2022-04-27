Who is Sooneeta? Full name, Free Fire UID number, income, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is generally ranked among the most successful female Free Fire YouTubers worldwide. The gamer has 5.24 million subscribers and was signed as a content creator by Galaxy Racer a few months ago.

Fans and followers may find her actively posting videos related to Free Fire on her YouTube channel and routinely streaming the battle royale title on the platform. Besides this, she has previously represented Team Lava at several major esports events.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire UID number is 131311296. Her lifetime and ranked statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The internet star has 60k+ frags in solo matches (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 968 solo games and has emerged undefeated 75 times, resulting in a win rate of 7.74%. She has notched 1649 kills, registering a kill-to-death ratio of 1.85.

The Nepali star has 1951 duo matches on the profile while attaining the first place 309 times to date, securing a 15.83%-win ratio. She has scored 3627 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.21.

The YouTuber has even participated in 23810 squad games. She converted 5599 of them into wins, equating to a win percentage of 23.51%. At the same time, the professional player has taken down 60076 opponents, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

She has more than a 50% win rate in duo and squad matches (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has participated in eight duo games and has scored four wins, accumulating a win rate of 50%. In the process, she has recorded 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.

The player has featured in 107 ranked squad matches, accumulating 54 Booyahs, aggregating to a win percentage of 50.46%. With 548 eliminations, the content creator maintains a K/D ratio of 10.34.

Note: These stats are subject to change.

Discord server

The Discord server has more than 23k members (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta’s Discord server has more than 23k members, and gamers can join her Discord server by clicking this link.

Guild and rank

She heads the Team-Lava guild (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta heads the Team-Lava guild. She is ranked in the Master tier in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

The player's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, her monthly income is between $10K and $160K depending on the degree of viewership. According to the website, the annual earnings range from $120K to $1.9M.

YouTube channel

After starting to make videos on YouTube back in 2018, Sooneeta quickly grew her audience by focusing on Free Fire-related content. She has more than 1000 uploads that have generated 471 million views.

Her YouTube channel has been increasing at a fast pace, with 250k followers and 40 million views amassed in the previous 30 days alone.

Edited by Shaheen Banu