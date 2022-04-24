Who is Sultan Proslo? Real name, country, Free Fire stats, monthly income, and more revealed

Dyland Maximus Zidane, Sultan Proslo, is an Indonesian YouTuber and gaming content creator who uploads content around several titles, including Free Fire. The player is frequently labeled one of the game's wealthiest players in terms of diamonds and collections, considering he spends thousands of diamonds each season on Elite Pass badges.

Players can find him posting videos around several events and spending diamonds to acquire all the rewards. Dyland has been highly successful on YouTube, amassing 15.4 million members throughout the years, demonstrating his enduring appeal.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the region should avoid playing the game.

What is Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID?

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID is 16207002. His current IGN is COACHDYLAND1, and he is also the leader of BOSUPROS. Gamer's stats are outlined in the following statistics:

Lifetime stats

He has 3180 kills in duo matches (Image via Garena)

Dyland has participated in 1234 squad matches, scoring 426 wins for a win percentage of 34.52%. With 3180 eliminations, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.94.

He has also made appearances in 120 duo games while earning 30 Booyahs, equaling a win percentage of 25%. The YouTuber has accumulated 382 frags, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.24.

Finally, he has competed in 667 solo matches and has been victorious on 67 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.04%. Sultan Proslo defeated 1739 opponents in this mode alone, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 2.90.

Ranked stats

Dyland holds a K/D ratio of 14.67 in the duo games (Image via Gaena)

The content creator has been pushed to the Master tier in the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 27. Sultan Proslo has 124 squad matches under his belt, and his squad has secured first place 62 times, for a precisely 50%-win rate. Dyland has a kill tally of 465, sustaining an impressive K/D ratio of 7.50.

The Indonesian star has stepped into six rated duo matches. Like the squad match, he has a perfect 50% victory percentage, having emerged triumphant in three of them. He has scored 44 frags, which translates to a K/D ratio of around 14.67.

He has played two solo games but has failed to record a single win or a kill.

Note: His Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Dyland's monthly income through the YouTube channel to be within the range of $1.7K - $26.6K. The yearly estimated revenue comes out to be between $20K - and $319.8K.

YouTube channel

Dyland began uploading videos to YouTube in May 2015 and previously posted clips of his CSGO, GTA 5, Rocket League, and Mobile Legends gameplay. He later began posting Free Fire in late 2017 and has been very successful.

The player is closing in on 1700 uploads and has gained more than 1.271 billion views over the last few years. Even during the previous month, Sultan Proslo added 100k subscribers and had a 6.661 million increase in channel views.

