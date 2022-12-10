Who is Vipu Gamer? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more

Garena's mobile battle royale title Free Fire enjoys vast popularity among the masses, and has catapulted the popularity of rising content creators like Viplav Kumar, aka Vipu Gamer. His channel has already surpassed 830k subscribers and amassed millions of views.

Following the success of his primary channel, the YouTuber has launched multiple channels, including Vipu Army Official (48.5k subscribers) and Its Vipu (19.3k). Fans can tune in to his channels to enjoy incredible gameplay and other Free Fire-related content.

Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 433589225, and his IGN is "VIPU ★ GAMER." The YouTuber’s current stats in the battle royale title are provided below:

BR Career

Vipu Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vipu Gamer has played 2909 solo games and has 278 wins, leading to a win rate of 9.55%. He has accumulated 5457 kills and 1333 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 24.43%.

The content creator has appeared in 2372 duo matches as well and has come out on top on 442 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 18.63%. With 5935 kills and 1203 headshots, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.08 and a headshot rate of 20.27%.

Viplav Kumar also has 10771 participations in the squad mode, and his team has 3887 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 36.08%. He has notched 30353 frags and 5483 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.41 and a headshot percentage of 18.06%.

BR Ranked

Vipu Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vipu Gamer has played 49 ranked games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season and has 13 wins, which converts to a win percentage of 26.53%. At a K/D ratio of 4.36 and a headshot rate of 21.02%, he has 157 kills and 33 headshots.

CS Career

Vipu Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking about the Clash Squad mode, Vipu Gamer has played 5891 games and has 3133 victories, translating to a win rate of 53.18%. He has 27463 eliminations and 10283 headshots at a KDA of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 37.44%.

Note: Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (10 December 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Vipu Gamer’s guild and rank

Here are the specifics regarding Vipu Gamer's guild in the game (Image via Garena)

Vipu Gamer is the leader of the VIPU ⚡ GAMER guild, whose Guild ID is 2635091. He is currently ranked Heroic in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Vipu Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Details regarding Vipu Gamer's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Viplav Kumar’s monthly earnings from the Vipu Gamer channel are between $53 and $841. On the other hand, the YouTuber’s yearly income lies in the range of $631 and $10.1K.

YouTube channel

Viplav Kumar has constantly worked to create fun and original content on the Vipu Gamer YouTube channel. His oldest video is from July 2019, and he currently has 373 uploads to his name. Out of all the total uploads, the most-watched one has 4.2 million views.

As per Social Blade, Vipu Gamer has managed to acquire 210k views in the span of the last 30 days. However, the YouTuber’s subscriber count dropped by 3k in the same period.

Poll : 0 votes