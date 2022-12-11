Who is Void Gamer? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more

YouTube Shorts related to Free Fire have become quite prevalent in recent times, and many content creators have started posting them regularly. Lovlish Pundir, aka Void Gamer, is one of the many YouTubers who have risen to prominence as a result of his entertaining and engaging short-form content.

According to current statistics, Void Gamer has an astonishing subscriber count of 6.46 million, as well as over 685 million views. He further has 27.4 thousand people following him on his Instagram account as well.

Void Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 588731213, and his IGN is “VOID GAMER✓.” The content creator’s stats are stated below:

BR Career

Void Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Void Gamer has played 1695 solo games inside Free Fire MAX and has bagged 84 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 4.95%. He has registered 3097 eliminations and 784 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.92 and a headshot rate of 25.31%.

Lovlish Pundir has also taken part in 1021 duo matches and bettered his foes in 69 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 6.75%. With a total of 1868 kills and 435 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 23.29%.

Finally, the YouTuber has made 2685 appearances in the squad mode and has acquired 185 wins, holding a win ratio of 6.89%. There are 6823 frags and 2168 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.73 and a headshot rate of 31.77%.

BR Ranked

Void Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Void Gamer is yet to play a ranked match in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Void Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad mode, Void Gamer has played 4971 games and has 2640 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 53.11%. He has garnered 24422 kills and 11236 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 46.01%.

Note: Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 11 December 2022. These will change as he participates in more matches within the game.

Void Gamer’s guild and rank

Void Gamer's guild in the game (Image via Social Blade)

Void Gamer leads the “Team ༒ Void” guild, whose Guild ID is 1010246621. When looking at his rank, he is currently placed in Gold II in the Battle Royale mode and Gold I in the Clash Squad mode.

Void Gamer’s YouTube income

Void Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Lovlish Pundir’s monthly YouTube earnings from his YouTube channel are between $1.6K and $26.1K. Meanwhile, his annual income is projected to be between $19.6K and $313.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Void Gamer has consistently posted Free Fire-based content, and the oldest video on his channel dates back to February 2021. As of now, there are 581 uploads to his name, and the most-watched one has managed to acquire a total of over 21 million views.

As per Social Blade, Void Gamer has gained 50 thousand subscribers in the span of the last 30 days. His view count has also risen by more than 6.533 million views over the same period.

Apart from the main channel, Lovlish Pundir runs another channel on YouTube – Mr Void. It currently features 121 thousand subscribers, alongside over 1.357 million views.

