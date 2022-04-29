Why can't common players get V Badge in Free Fire and FF MAX?

Being a member of the Free Fire Partner Program and receiving the V Badge has long been a dream of many a player. Since the badge is so scarce and difficult to earn, users have developed a strong desire to obtain it just for the prestige of it.

Moreover, the badge is only one of several perks that will help them flourish as content creators. This includes in-game items, diamonds, early access to content, financial incentives, redeem codes, invites to tournaments, and more. However, being a partner is not an easy undertaking by any means.

The following section explains to players why it is difficult for content creators to join the program.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Aside from that, gamers must apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, and if they are accepted into the scheme, they will obtain the V Badges in its MAX version as well.

Why common players in Free Fire and FF MAX cannot join Partner Program to get V Badge

V Badge is only awarded to the game's partner and sets them apart from other users. Thus, the only available option for players is to enroll in the Partner Program. Individuals cannot get it through other means, such as by claiming a redeem code.

The Partner Program features an extensive set of baseline requirements that are tough for content creators, let alone common players, to satisfy. Some users have been working tirelessly for a long time to tick all the boxes and send in their applications.

The requirements as per the official website are as follows:

Requirements for joining (Image via Garena)

A vibrant and thriving YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers.

80% of the content on the channel in the last 30 days should be related to Free Fire.

It should have received more than 300k views during the last month.

The content posted by the player must abide by Garena's content policy in addition to being clean, non-controversial, and engaging.

Users should maintain consistent content quality and activity on their social media handles.

Individuals must have professionalism along with, a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed.

The most challenging part is that these are basic criteria, and even if gamers tick all of the above, they are not assured in the program. Due to limited slots, only the best content creators are allowed post a detailed individual screening.

Garena is no longer accepting applications (Image via Google Forms)

Furthermore, applications for the Partner Program are not available year round but only a short period of time, and on a sporadic basis. So players need to be quick to apply.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee