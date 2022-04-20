Why you shouldn't fall for Free Fire Mod APKs & unlimited diamonds

Getting better at the game and obtaining all the exclusive items are two of the most common goals among Free Fire users. The former requires players to practice, while the latter involves the expenditure of diamonds. In some instances, instead of general methods, many gamers resort to illicit ones like mod APKs and more.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that players must avoid using any of these illegal things under all circumstances. They have the potential to have a wide range of negative consequences and create various problems.

Reasons why Free Fire Mod APKs and Unlimited Diamond Generators should be avoided

The following is a list of primary reasons why gamers should avoid all modifications and unlimited diamond tools:

1) Tools/mods for diamonds are fake

One of the fake diamond generators on the internet

The internet is full of websites that offer diamond generators, which promise to give an endless quantity of diamonds for free. Gamers should be aware that all of this is fictitious and will not operate under any circumstances.

It should be understood that Free Fire's in-game currency is maintained on the server side of the game rather than the client side. As a result, users must stay away from such websites and modifications.

2) They can lead to account ban and are illegal

This is what the developers have said in the Anti-Hack FAQ (Image via Garena)

According to Garena Free Fire's official Anti-Hack FAQ, the use of modified applications and diamond hacks is regarded as cheating, and it is a punishable act. Here's what Garena has mentioned:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non-existent on the official game."

It's also essential to note that the developers have a zero-tolerance policy on cheating, which may result in various punishments, including a permanent account ban if found out.

3) Account loss and device harm could take place

They demand information from players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sometimes, websites or tools may ask users to submit data like passwords and other sensitive information. This might pose a substantial danger to the privacy of their personal data.

Additionally, downloading third-party apps and APKs can cause damage to the player's device due to the possibility of viruses and malware being present. Thus, users should be extremely careful with what they do.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play or download it on their devices. However, they can play Free Fire MAX, which has not been suspended yet.

Edited by Shaheen Banu