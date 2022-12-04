Why are Free Fire Lite download links fake?

Over the last several days, Sigma Battle Royale has sprung onto the global Free Fire community's radar and become a point of conversation. Despite its comical graphics, Studio Arm Private Limited's new game has captured gamers' attention because of its resemblance to Garena's flagship battle royale title.

Due to its lower requirements and size, many players and content creators have touted Sigma as Free Fire Lite, the toned-down version of the popular battle royale title. Furthermore, the game racked up thousands of downloads before it was taken off the Google Play Store and is still being downloaded using APK files.

This article debunks the available download links for Free Fire Lite on the internet.

Garena has not announced Free Fire Lite and the said game is Sigma

A screenshot of Sigma on the Google Play Store before it was removed (Image via Google Play Store)

There is no game called Free Fire Lite. This should not surprise readers as Garena has not released or even announced any streamlined variant of its flagship battle royale title.

Essentially, all the download links available on the internet for FF Lite are nothing but APK of Sigma Battle Royale, a game dubbed "Free Fire Lite" by YouTubers due to its similarity with Garena's game with lower quality graphics.

Furthermore, the Singapore-based company is not associated with Sigma. Thus, any claims of providing download links or even APK files for Free Fire Lite are false and should not be believed as the game is not available in the first instance.

Downloading any such fake APK files from the internet is never a safe option, as these can cause harm to the device.

Should players use Sigma APK files available on the internet?

Sigma was available for download previously (Image via Google Play Store)

Although its smaller size and requirements have made Sigma even more accessible to users on entry-level devices, players are advised to refrain from downloading the game. This is because the battle royale title was removed from the Google Play Store and is not officially available.

Sigma is not available on the Google Play Store at the moment (Image via Google Play Store)

Based on multiple reports, Sigma was identified as a high-risk profile and removed from the store for not complying with the Google Developer Program Policy. Only APK files for this battle royale title remain online.

Players can find many such files on multiple websites and channels with an average download size of 150-300 MB. However, it is always advisable to only download applications and games from official sources, not through unauthorized APKs.

Side-loading the APK from unauthentic third-party sources carries many security risks as these can be infected with malware. Thus, it is not worth taking such a risk to enjoy an unavailable game.

Suppose gamers are keen on playing this Sigma Battle Royale game. In that case, they should wait to see if the game is officially released in the store, even though the chances are meager, rather than using fake files.

Poll : 0 votes