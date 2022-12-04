Free Fire vs Sigma: Are there any differences between the games?

Recently, a new battle royale game, Sigma, has garnered the attention of many Free Fire fans. Some publications or YouTubers have even declared the BR shooter as "Free Fire Lite" for its lower-end smartphone compatibilities. However, Sigma, unlike Free Fire, is not a product of Garena.

According to multiple sources, Studio Arm Private Limited has developed Sigma Battle Royale, which features striking similarities to the Garena-backed BR game. Both offer almost identical gameplay patterns and in-game modes or maps. Still, FF and Sigma have considerable differences.

The primary differences between Sigma Battle Royale and Garena Free Fire

Here are the fundamental differences that one can notice between Sigma and Garena's survival shooter:

1) Sigma has a lower download size and is supposedly a better option for lower-end devices

Sigma's download size is merely 280 MB (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most basic dissimilarity between both games is the download size. Sigma has a much smaller size than FF, as the former is downloadable within 280 MB, while the latter requires more than 1.5 GB of free space.

The Garena-backed game has a variable download size between 500-550 MB, while the in-game downloadable content is larger than 1 GB.

Thus, Sigma becomes compatible with most lower-end devices due to its relatively smaller size. At the same time, players who use 2 GB RAM smartphones will observe stutters with the Garena-backed shooter due to its massive size.

2) Sigma doesn't have the Google Play authentication

Google removed Sigma from the Play Store post a violation of its Developer Program Policy (Image via Google)

Initially, Sigma was available in the Play Store via early access and even got over 500K downloads. However, it soon got removed from the Play Store for not complying with Google's Developer Program Policy. The reason for the breach is related to Sigma's uncanny resemblance with that FF.

Garena FF and FF MAX are the most popular mobile games in the Play Store. FF even has over a billion installs and boasts a massive active user base across the globe. Moreover, Garena pushes new updates consistently on its titles, while Sigma might not receive one due to the absence of Google Play authentication.

3) The graphics in Sigma are more cartoony

Enter Sigma's graphics are cartoonish and unrealistic in comparison to Garena Free Fire (Image via YouTube / Nipser)

Graphics and game physics are not a strong suit of Garena Free Fire, as one can find better options in the Play Store. However, compared to FF's graphics, Sigma offers far more cartoonish and unrealistic visuals, which players might not find engaging.

Besides the graphics, the in-game UI and most of the other aspects of Sigma are almost identical to FF.

Note: Sigma, which many fans have touted as FF Lite, is not available in the Play Store at the moment, but one can find its APK download links on multiple websites. However, one should avoid using any links due to the risk of installation of malware or bloatware due to a modified APK file.

