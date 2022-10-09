Why Free Fire MAX players should not use GFX tool

In Free Fire MAX, players with superior movement speed and the ability to land accurate headshots get more limelight in the community. This encourages others to master these skills. However, not everyone can do so on their device.

To become the best, players must go through a lengthy learning phase while considering their devices' capabilities. That said, a fair number of mobile gamers look for alternative ways to better their gameplay. In such cases, they are likely to be attracted to the GFX tools.

These offerings claim to provide enhancements to the configuration of the user's device. GFX tools are endorsed by specific content creators in the community in such a way that gamers feel that they will ensure a smoother gaming experience. However, using such products can have major drawbacks.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal views.

Free Fire MAX players must avoid using GFX tools

GFX tools are third-party applications that suggest highly optimized settings for a particular combo of devices and games. As per the endorsers and the tools themselves, if users apply changes to their in-game settings in accordance with the recommendations, they will not face FPS drop and lag issues.

Everything is fine and safe till this stage, as the tools do not have any link to the game yet. The problem, however, arises when players are required to either open the game while keeping the relevant application running in the background or open the game through the tool itself.

In either case, the app goes against Garena's Anti-Hack and Abuse policy. This is because GFX tools access the game's files and tampers with them in order to provide a lag-free experience.

Free Fire (MAX) Abuse Policy (Image via Garena)

According to the Abuse policy, the use of third-party programs/applications is not permitted. If players are found violating this rule, their accounts will be permanently suspended. Third-party programs may include skin MODS, hacking apps, or something that functions by modifying, tampering, or editing the original game client.

Thus, Free Fire MAX users are highly advised to ignore the GFX tools and similar programs to avoid severe repercussions.

Guide to improving Free Fire MAX gameplay without using illegitimate tools

If users are facing lag issues and frame drops, they should first optimize the graphics (display) settings within the game.

Gamers on low-end devices should always set their display settings to either Smooth or Standard and FPS settings to Normal. On the other hand, for those using high-end phones, keeping these settings to Ultra will not lower performance.

Furthermore, Free Fire MAX users should turn off or switch all the options available on the "FF MAX" page to Classic.

Turning off FF MAX settings will reduce pressure on the device (Image via Garena)

To improve movement speed and headshot efficiency, gamers can alter the sensitivity settings. Also, before opening the title, they should close applications running in the background. This will spare up some memory which will eventually boost the game's performance.

