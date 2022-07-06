Best Free Fire MAX settings to play without any lags (July 2022)

Millions of users worldwide enjoy Free Fire MAX, and the game’s popularity continues to increase. However, lag is something that the majority of the community hates since it can ruin the entire experience for players.

This has resulted in individuals looking for the ideal settings they can apply within the battle royale title to get the best possible FPS and avoid lag.

Note: The settings listed below are based on the writer’s opinion, and the user’s preference may vary.

What are the best Free Fire MAX settings to cure the lags illness? (July 2022)

The graphics settings gamers apply will affect the gameplay and have a significant role in the FPS. Essentially, they should adjust these settings within Free Fire MAX per their device.

Those with suitable devices that fall within the mid-range or high-end categories can enjoy the battle royale title in the most advanced graphics settings without lag issues.

In contrast, users who have been playing on low-end devices are recommended to employ the visuals at “Smooth” while keeping the High FPS setting at “High.” This will help them avoid lag and get increased FPS.

Disclaimer: GFX tools and other such applications must not be utilized to increase FPS as they may lead to account bans.

How to change graphics settings

Players may follow the steps below to alter the graphics settings within the game:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire MAX on their mobiles and hit the ‘Settings’ icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: The in-game settings will load on their screens, and they must navigate to the ‘Display’ section by clicking on its option on the left side.

Step 3: The graphics settings will appear on their screen, and the required values can be applied by gamers based on their devices.

They may finally close the settings section to have the graphics settings changed within the game.

Other aspects of reducing lag and getting better experience in Free Fire MAX

Apart from the graphics settings, a few other factors may cause lag:

Ping: Bad internet connections or networks are among the most common causes. It is recommended that users change their network or try out other options like WiFi if the high ping continues.

Shutting down background apps: The use of RAM by applications running in the background is one potential source of the slowdown. As a byproduct, players need to ensure that they have no other applications open while playing the title.

Clearing cache: Cache refers to temporary data stored in the memory of a device, and all apps feature cache for smooth functionality. If gamers’ phones run out of space, they can delete the cache for Free Fire MAX.

