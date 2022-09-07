Why Free Fire redeem code generators cannot provide real codes

Free Fire's developers constantly release fascinating in-game cosmetics. While most items are made available through diamond-required events, some can be obtained for free. For obvious reasons, free rewards usually lack premium quality.

In fact, even in free events, players have to work hard to get the reward. This eventually leads them to learn about alternative ways of getting cosmetics for free, and more often, they are attracted to Free Fire redeem codes.

FF redeem codes are undoubtedly the easiest way to grab all kinds of cosmetics for free. However, these are not easily available.

Many Free Fire redeem code generator tools/websites are present on the internet, which boast unlimited working redeem codes, but these are nothing but fraudulent.

Users may wonder why these tools' redeem codes never work. The following section will clear their doubts.

Explained: Why Free Fire redeem code generators never provide genuine codes

Only the FF team can generate working redeem codes (Image via Garena)

The redeem code only works if the developers have already set some rewards corresponding to it on their official server. Since the control over the official servers is only with the formal server administrators, a valid redeem code can only be generated by them.

This clearly means that the redeem codes distributed by Garena are only worth redeeming.

Free Fire redeem code generators across the internet create random codes. These tools are programmed in such a way that combinations of 12/16 characters are generated every time users hit generate redeem code buttons on these websites.

Redeem codes generated this way do not link to the official servers or any in-game cosmetic. Thus, players never receive any items upon redeeming these fake codes.

These tools have ill intentions, such as sniffing gamers' sensitive information, keeping them on the platform for longer, and serving annoying ads.

FF redeem code generators may cause ban on users' IDs (Image via Garena)

Hence, Free Fire gamers should be aware of such illicit tools. Moreover, they should remember that using fake redeem codes generated by these tools will certainly bring their accounts towards suspension, either temporarily or permanently.

How to get valid Free Fire redeem codes and redeem them on the redemption site?

Garena usually releases redeem codes during significant events such as official tournaments, festival-based events, giveaways, and more. Mobile gamers can wait for such events and obtain a valid redeem code.

Once they get the code, they can adhere to the following steps to redeem it and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Go to the official Redeem code redemption site. They may go there via this link.

The Free Fire rewards redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in to the FF account using one of the options available on the redemption site.

Step 3: Type or follow the copy-paste procedure to enter the redeem code in the box appearing in the middle.

The redeem code consists of 12/16 characters (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can click the 'Confirm' button to redeem the code. If the code is valid, a message will pop up saying congratulations for redeeming the code successfully.

The rewards will be transferred to the in-game vault within 24 hours of redemption.

Note: The game is currently restricted in India. Consequently, players from the nation should avoid downloading or playing the same title. They should play the MAX variant instead, which has no restrictions.

