Why Free Fire V-Badge is still one of the most desired elements in the game

The V Badge is one of the most sought-after objects in Free Fire, and many players are baffled as to how they can obtain it. Gamers were most likely to have come across it on the in-game profiles of their favorite content creators.

There has been speculation, such as the assumption that a redeem code helps obtain the V Badge. However, all of these are false, and this exclusive badge is only offered to the members of the game’s official Partner Program.

Why V Badge is rare in Free Fire

One of the critical reasons for this item’s great appeal among players is its remarkable rarity. The fact that it is not easy to become a part of the Partner Program adds to the uniqueness of the badge even more.

Players will also receive many additional perks, including in-game rewards such as diamonds, exclusive merchandise, and more.

To join the program, users must meet all these criteria (Image via Garena)

However, several requirements must be fulfilled to apply for the program and receive the V Badge:

More than 1,00,000 subscribers on the YouTube channel

80% Free Fire-related content and 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days

Consistent activity on social media, alongside non-offensive, clean, and engaging content

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

Another thing that interested users should keep in mind is that even if they match all of these prerequisites, they will not be accepted to the program because the developers pick only the best candidates.

How to apply for the Partner Program

The website should be reached to find the form (Image via Garena)

Players will need to fill out a form to send their application for the Partner Program, and users should visit the official website for the same purpose.

Click here to visit the Partner Program website.

Gamers will be asked to fill out the form and enter all necessary details. Upon completing all the required fields, they can submit their application for the Partner Program.

Disclaimer: At this time, the form is not accepting responses. Nevertheless, it may become available soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer