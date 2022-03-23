Why is Free Fire not working today? OB33 update maintenance explained

Those who have played Free Fire for a few updates are aware of server maintenance on patch days. These last around 5-6 hours, during which time the game is inaccessible even after downloading the update. It ensures a smooth transition from the old version to the most recent one.

The developers notify users of the maintenance schedule via the game's official social media accounts. However, when new players cannot log into the game and receive an error message, they become concerned.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid installing or playing it on their devices.

Free Fire OB33 maintenance and reason for server error

Since the game's servers are currently unavailable due to maintenance, gamers who attempt to access it will face a notice stating that the servers will be available shortly. However, there is no reason to be concerned, as everyone gets the message.

Garena announced the maintenance schedule for the OB33 update on the official handles. Here are the maintenance timings for the various servers:

Bangladesh

Start time: 5.30 am (UTC +6)

End time: 4.40 pm (UTC +6)

South Africa, West Africa, and surrounding regions

Start time: 6 am (UTC +2)

End time: Not announced

Indonesia

Start time: 11,00 am (UTC +7)

End time: Not announced

Malaysia

Start time: 12.00 pm (UTC +8)

End time: 6.10 pm (UTC+8)

LATAM server

Start time: 22 March 10.00 pm (UTC -6)

End time: 23 March 4.40 am (UTC -6)

Brazil

Start time: 12.00 am-midnight (UTC -4)

End time: 11.00 am (UTC -4)

North America

Server maintenance for North America (Image via Garena)

Start time: 12.00 am-midnight (UTC -4)

End time: 6.40 am (UTC -4)

Once the update is released, users may download it immediately from their respective stores. This ensures that they can begin experiencing new features like Link System, weapons, character adjustments, and more as soon as the servers are up and running.

Besides the new features, the update also holds exciting new content for the players as they will be able to experience the Free Fire x BTS collaboration event, which according to the official calendar, will go live from 25 March.

Edited by Ravi Iyer