Why is getting the V-Badge difficult in Free Fire?

Free Fire in India, has a large community with several content creators and streamers entertaining players in several languages. Several individuals watching content creators are frequently perplexed after taking a closer look at the distinctive V badge on their profile page.

They frequently have queries about getting this special badge because it sets them apart from the crowd. However, V Badge is extremely rare in Free Fire, and not all players can attain it.

Reasons for the rarity of V Badge in Free Fire

According to the patch notes for the Free Fire OB25 update, this V Badge is only given to Free Fire partners, making obtaining it extremely difficult for the public. Further adding to its rarity is the difficulty of becoming part of the Free Fire Partner Program.

This is because there are a set of prerequisites and a limited number of spaces available in this program, so not everyone who meets them will join it. Thus V Badge is very difficult to attain even while having the required numbers.

The minimum requirements and perks of joining partner program (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the badge, there are various incentives available, including in-game awards, financial compensation (only for channels with 500k subscribers and 95% Free Fire content), early access to content, communication with the Free Fire team, and more.

Minimum eligibility criteria for the Partner Program

For players interested, the minimum eligibility criteria for the Free Fire Partner Program are as follows:

YouTube channel with 100k subscribers

Over 80% of their content should be related to Free Fire and should be clean and non-controversial.

Players should abide by Garena’s content community guidelines

At least 300k views in the last month

Professionalism and drive to succeed together

Steps to join Free Fire Partner Program

If users feel that they are eligible to join the Free Fire Partner Program, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Gamers can visit the official website through this link.

Press the Apply Now button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the Apply Now option and fill in all the required details in the Google Form.

Note: The application for this program is closed at the moment.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha