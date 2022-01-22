Why getting a V Badge is so special in Free Fire

There are a lot of items in Free Fire that are pretty difficult to come by, and gamers are constantly on the lookout for ways to obtain them. The V Badge is one such thing, and most of the players in the game's community are likely to be familiar with it.

This unique badge is not issued to everyone and may only be received after joining the Partner Program. As a result, a question arises in the mind of the users about how they may join the same program and obtain it.

Details about the V Badge in Free Fire

The developers initially mentioned V Badge in the patch notes for the OB25 update of the game:

A photo of the game's OB25 update patch notes (Image via Garena)

As stated in the same, the partners can only receive the V badge, which explains its rarity. On top of that, there are various requirements to join the Partner Program, which makes the badge even more special to obtain.

Listed below are some of the ones stated on the Partner Program website:

YouTube channels having more than 1,00,000 subscribers

At least 80% Free Fire content, alongside 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days

Non-offensive, clean, and engaging content with consistent activity on social media.

Having professionalism, willingness to work hard, passion for gaming, and drive to succeed together

Requirements stated by the developers (Image via Garena)

Apart from V Badge, partners/content creators will also be entitled to receive various other perks that will provide them with more exposure.

Information about joining Free Fire Partner Program

To access the Google Form for the Partner Program, press 'Apply Now' (Image via Garena)

To join the Partner Program, a form will have to be filled out by the players. It can be accessed through its website itself:

Visit the Partner Program website: Click here.

After reaching that form, the players will have to enter all the necessary details into the text fields, including their YouTube channel's information. Later, they can submit it to complete their application, which the developers will review.

Disclaimer: The form is not currently taking responses, but it may become available shortly.

