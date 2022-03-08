With FF banned in the country, can fans expect an Indian version of Free Fire anytime soon?

Ever since Free Fire was banned, Indian mobile gamers have demanded the re-release of the game or a special version that will cater to just the Indian audience. Many Android mobile gamers have also shifted to the enhanced version of the game since it has not been taken down.

The battle royale game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022. It was banned two days later along with 53 other mobile applications. Free Fire was taken down by the government as it compromised national security.

Will an Indian version of Free Fire be released?

Will an Indian version of Free Fire be released?

Back when PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020, Indian mobile gamers went through a similar experience. However, a tailor-made Indian version of the game (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was released after 10 months.

This has made Free Fire players optimistic about the game’s return in the country. However, nothing has been officially confirmed about the release of the Indian version of the battle royale game. Temporarily, the only legal option for mobile gamers with low-end devices is to shift to other mobile games that are compatible with their smartphones.

The popularity of the enhanced version has grown by leaps and bounds (Image via Sportskeeda)

The premium version of the banned battle royale game is only compatible with medium to high-end mobile devices, which is why many players feel left out. However, one of the major advantages of the enhanced version is that players can use their old accounts due to the Firelink technology. The massive popularity of the premium version has made it the most downloaded mobile game in India.

An Indian version of the game is unlikely, but possible, as Free Fire MAX is already available and the servers of Garena’s flagship title have not been taken down yet. Hence, players can still enjoy the game on their devices if they use the internet via a WiFi connection.

