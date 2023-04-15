Wizardo Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Many Free Fire YouTubers have amassed great numbers by uploading YouTube Shorts related to the battle royale title. Wizardo Gaming is one such content creator from India, and he is currently en route to the four million subscriber mark.

At the time of writing, Wizardo Gaming boasts a subscriber count of 3.71 while also having a total view count of more than 452 million. He also has 19.5K people following him on his Instagram handle, which is indicative of his popularity in the game’s community.

Exploring Wizardo Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Wizardo Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 397859383, and his IGN in the game is “WIZARD 4M”. He is ranked Bronze I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum III in CS-Ranked Season 18.

The following are his stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Wizardo Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Wizardo Gaming has played 3782 solo games inside Free Fire MAX and has secured 193 victories, leading to a win rate of 5.10%. He has accumulated exactly 6400 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.78.

The content creator has also participated in 1506 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 115 games, converting to a win rate of 7.63%. With 2825 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Coming into the squad mode, the YouTuber has 1440 wins in 10225 appearances, retaining a win ratio of 14.08%. There are 27350 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

BR Ranked

Wizardo Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s BR-Ranked Season 33, Wizardo Gaming has not played any ranked matches in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Wizardo Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Wizardo Gaming has competed in 4136 Clash Squad matches and has 2320 victories, converting to a win rate of 56.09%. He has garnered a total of 18475 eliminations for a KDA of 1.87.

Note: Wizardo Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (April 15, 2023). The stats mentioned above will change as he continues to engage in more matches in the different modes present in the game.

Wizardo Gaming’s monthly income

Wizardo Gaming's monthly income through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Wizardo Gaming’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to be between $577 and $9.2K. Meanwhile, the content creator’s yearly earnings are projected to be between $6.9K and $110.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Wizardo Gaming has actively maintained his channel and established himself as one of India’s most prominent Free Fire content creators. He has regularly uploaded content, with his oldest video being a YouTube Short from December 2021.

As of this moment, Wizardo Gaming possesses 476 uploads on his channel. Out of that, the most-watched one has 29 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, the YouTuber has garnered 10K subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also increased by 2.309 million in the same period.

