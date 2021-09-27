Wukong vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in Season 8?

Wukong and Skyler are two of the most popular characters with active abilities in Free Fire. While one has the ability to hide in plain sight, the other has the ability to expose players from their hiding places.

Clash Squad matches in Free Fire require a lot of communication amongst teammates so that they can use the perfect plan to win the match. This article discusses the abilities of the two Free Fire characters to decide who will be better suited for these types of matches.

Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The ability of the Monkey King is called Camouflage. As the name suggests, the ability allows players to hide in plain sight.

At the first level the ability converts the player into a bush for 10 seconds and at the final level the time is extended to 15 seconds. The cooldown time gradually reduces from 300 seconds to 200 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s ability is referred to as Riptide Rhythm, the cooldown time of which reduces from 60 seconds to 40 seconds as the level increases. He is most suited for aggressive gameplay and helps with HP recovery and destruction of gloo walls.

At the first level he can destroy five gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters and at the final level the distance is boosted to 100 meters. HP recovery increases from 4 HP to 9 HP per gloo wall deployed.

Who is better for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

Skyler is more powerful than Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

At the initial level, Wukong's cooldown time is a whopping five minutes. A normal Clash Squad match lasts for approximately ten minutes, so players can use his ability twice or thrice at the most.

Skyler, on the other hand, has a cooldown time of one minute (first level) which will allow players to use his ability more often. Wukong’s ability has been significantly nerfed in the OB27 update that has rendered him nearly useless.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

