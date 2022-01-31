X-Mania’s real name, UID number, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

The tremendous success of Free Fire has paved the way for content creation based on it. X-Mania is among the most prominent figures from the Indian community, and his videos are quite engaging to watch.

In recent years, his fanbase has soared, and he is on his way to reaching the 2 million subscriber mark, having 1.89 million at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the number of views has crossed 137 million.

X-Mania’s Free Fire UID number and real name

X-Mania’s Free Fire UID number is 97762833, and his real name is Hemant Vyas.

Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has participated in 12870 squad games and has 3382 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 26.27%. With 39188 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.13.

The player has 3341 appearances in the duo mode and has 551 victories, resulting in an incredible win percentage of 16.49%. He has secured 9759 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The internet star has also competed in 3169 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 446 of them, leading to a win ratio of 14.09%. He has 9006 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, X-Mania has played 209 squad matches and has 37 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 17.70%. At a K/D ratio of 3.47, he has 597 frags.

Meanwhile, the player has four wins in the duo mode in 14 games, equating to a win ratio of 28.57%. In the process, he has 51 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Finally, the YouTuber has featured in 60 solo matches and has emerged on top on six occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has racked up 205 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Note: X-Mania's stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

YouTube channel

X-Mania has over 171 videos on his primary channel, and he has been regularly posting content related to the game for a few years. As per Social Blade, he has gained 2.64 million views in the previous 30 days.

Hemant Vyas additionally has another channel, MANIA, with over 132 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Shaheen Banu