Zerox FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income and more

Sijal Moktan, better known by his IGN and the name of his channel Zerox FF, is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. His primary channel has more than 457k subscribers.

The content creator has two additional channels, Zerox Vlogs (11.1k subscribers) and Zerox Live (25.6k subscribers), where he occasionally posts content. He also boasts 17.1k followers on Instagram.

Zerox FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio and more details

Zerox FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 139655646, and he is the leader of the Skyfall guild, whose ID is 1010274378. He is ranked Platinum 1 and Platinum 3 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17, respectively.

His stats in Free Fire MAX are outlined below:

BR Career stats

The internet star has played more squad matches in total (Image via Garena)

Zerox FF has taken part in 4783 solo matches and has come out victorious 346 times, maintaining a win rate of 7.23%. With 9068 frags to his name, he boasts a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2809 duo matches and has defeated his opponents 266 times, making his win rate 9.46%. He has 5634 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Zerox FF has attained 1552 Booyahs in 10065 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 27.54%. He has bagged 22993 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.70.

BR Ranked stats

Zerox FF's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Zerox FF has featured in three ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 32. He has no wins to his name but racked up 17 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The content creator has also played 170 ranked squad matches. However, he only won two of them, recording a win rate of 1.17%. Additionally, he registered 384 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Zerox FF has played no ranked duo matches this season.

Note: Zerox FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected at the time of writing. The numbers will change as he participates in more matches in the game.

Monthly income

The content creator's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the data available on Social Blade, Sijal Moktan’s monthly earnings from the Zerox FF YouTube channel range from $1.6k to $26.1k. Meanwhile, his yearly income from the channel reportedly falls between $19.6k to $313.5k.

YouTube channel

Over two years ago, Sijal Moktan began his content creation career on YouTube with the Zerox FF channel. He has posted over 350 videos on the channel, which have generated over 52 million views.

The Zerox FF channel didn't see much traction until November 2021 and had less than 10k subscribers over a year after its creation. However, at the start of 2022, it saw a boom in popularity and approached 400k subscribers by the end of the year.

Over the last 30 days, the Nepali content creator has gained 34k subscribers. His videos have been watched more than 6.532 million times in the same time frame.

