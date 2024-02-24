Burn x Flash vs KeepBest Gaming MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Prediction, livestreams, and more

The first Group D fixture in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 is an interesting one, featuring Burn x Flash clashing against KeepBest Gaming. While squads like ONIC and Team Flash are some of the top names in Mobile Legends Bang Bang's professional circuit, these two lineups are relatively new. Therefore, it will be interesting to see the emerging players showcase their skills on one of the biggest competitive stages in Kazan.

Since the winners of the two Group Stage games will secure two of the three Playoff spots, neither of these teams will like to face teams like ONIC or Team Flash in their qualifier game. The losers of the Group Stage games will enter an Elimination Match for third place. This adds a little more intensity to the Burn x Flash vs KeepBest Gaming fixture.

This article provides a complete overview of both teams based on their recent form, roster, and more.

Burn x Flash vs KeepBest gaming MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and prediction

While neither Burn x Flash nor KeepBest would like to face Team Flash or ONIC in the Elimination Match. The Cambodian side started entering MLBB competitions after the collaboration between Team Flash and Burn Gaming. They have gathered some championship titles in the past few years, winning the MPL Cambodia Spring 2023, the MPL Cambodia Autumn 2022, and more.

However, their performance in the M Series tournaments, the biggest in the MLBB pro scene, has not been that impressive. Therefore, the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 tournament is a huge chance for them to announce their arrival on the pro circuit.

KeepBest Gaming, a Chinese professional, started taking part in MLBB competitions in 2023. While they managed to come second in the Douyin 5v5 Challenge in 2023, this squad is yet to perform in a top-tier competition.

They were eliminated from the Group Stages of the M5 World Championship and were among the 9th–16th-ranked teams in the Kohai SEA Championship Season 2.

However, while their growth has been slow, it is evident that KeepBest Gaming is gradually improving, and MLBB Games of the Future 2024 presents a great chance in front of them.

Head-to-head

Burn x Flash is yet to face KeepBest Gaming in a competitive setup.

Roster

Burn x Flash brings players like ATM (EXP Lane), Rindo (Jungle), KielVJ (Mid Lane), Owl (Gold Lane), and Mikko (Roam) to the tournament. These are among the best players in the MLBB games of the Future 2024. They are also bringing C. Cat as a substitute Mid Lane player.

Keepbest Gaming also has a great roster for the tournament. With players like Siyu (EXP Lane), Zxuan (Jungle), LMU (Mid Lane), Rainbow (Gold Lane), Tides (Roam), and substitute Superpaddi (Roam), the team also looks competitive on paper.

Where to watch and predictions

You can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Games of the Future 2024. Tune in to these on February 26, 2024, at 8:10 pm IST (UTC +8).

While both the teams are evenly poised, Burn x Flash, the slightly more experienced side in MLBB esports, might dominate KeepBest Gaming in this MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup.

