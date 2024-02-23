Fire Flux Esports vs Blacklist International MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Overview, livestream, and more

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has lined up some amazing fixtures for the audience where top MLBB teams clash against each other for the first $1,000,000 prize pool in Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports history. The clash between Fire Flux Esports and Blacklist International is among the biggest attractions in the Group Stages of the tournament.

While Fire Flux Esports is probably the only team from Turkey to make their name so far in the professional circuit, Blacklist International arrives in MLBB GoF 2024 after securing third place in the recently concluded M5 World Championship.

Here is a brief overview of the teams based on their recent success, form, and roster.

Fire Flux Esports vs Blacklist International MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

Blacklist International will begin their journey in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 against Fire Flux Esports (Image via Fire Flux Esports, Blacklist International)

Fire Flux Esports, the Turkish professional esports organization, has registered some incredible victories in the past year. The team won the MTC Turkiye Championship Season 1 in 2023. They also ended in respectable positions in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023 and the M5 World Championship.

The Turkish side managed to qualify for the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 by securing the third position in the Phygital Games #9, and thus, their opponents should not take them lightly.

On the other hand, it has been a great year for Blacklist International. Even though they failed to take the trophy home despite reaching the finals on multiple occasions (M4 World Championship, MPL Philippines Season 11, MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023, and more), the run of great form they are having makes them one of the top contenders in MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Blacklist International has also secured third place in the M5 World Championship, raising the level of expectations of their fans.

Head-to-head

Blacklist International and Fire Flux Esports are yet to face each other on a competitive stage.

Roster

The clash between Blacklist International and Fire Flux Esports is among the biggest ones of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Games of the Future)

Both teams have some great players on the roster. Fire Flux Esports is bringing players like Alien (EXP Lane), Tienzy (Jungle), Rosa (Mid Lane), Sunshine (Gold Lane), and APEX47 (Roam). Players like Tienzy have saved the team from many critical situations.

On the other hand, Blacklist International enters the tournament with the same roster they took to the M5 World Championship. Players like Edward (EXP Lane), Sensui (Jungle), Yue (Mid Lane), Oheb (Gold Lane), and Hadji (Roam) are an asset for any MLBB esports team.

Where to watch and predictions

The contest between Fire Flux Esports and Blacklist International is scheduled for February 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm IST (UTC +8), and you can watch the game live on the official Games of the Future Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames) and Twitch channels.

While both teams are seemingly well prepared for the tournament, we predict Blacklist International will clean sweep Fire Flux Esports due to their experience and the recently concluded M5 World Championship.

