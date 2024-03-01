Fire Flux Esports vs ONIC MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Semifinals: Overview, Livestream, and more

The second Semifinal of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 is between Fire Flux Esports and ONIC. While ONIC was considered one of the tournament's top contenders, Fire Flu Esports was not rated highly before the event. However, the latter's journey has been inspiring so far.

This article will give you a brief overview of Fire Flux Esports and ONIC ahead of the tournament's second semifinal matchup based on their past performances and recent form, predicting the match winner.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 second Semifinal: Fire Flux Esports vs ONIC overview and predictions

Fire Flux Esports has a chance to enter the finals of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has seen an unexpected rise in Fire Flux Esports' status as a top contender. With the top four teams of the M5 World Championship being slotted into different groups, maybe even the biggest fans of Fire Flux Esports did not expect to see their team defeat the top rosters and qualify for the semifinals.

Fire Flux Espots’ first game in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 was not as impressive as they lost their opening match of the Group Stage against Blacklist International. FF Esports were then sent to the Group C Elimination Match, following which they won a crucial game against Nightmare Esports to qualify for Round 1 of the playoff stage.

Despite having a weak start, Fire Flux Esports showed immense determination and entered the quarterfinals against Blacklist International, which earned direct entry to the quarterfinals from their group. Fire Flux Esports then defeated Blacklist with a convincing 2-0 scoreline to enter the semifinals.

Players like Tienzy, Alien, Sunshine, and Rosa grabbed the MVPs for them in the Playoff Round 1 and Quarterfinal games. Four of their five-man roster got MVPs in the most crucial knockout matches, showcasing the capability of their squad.

ONIC is one of the most successful teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via ONIC)

ONIC, one of the most successful teams in the MLBB esports scene, earned direct entry to the Quarterfinals from Group D. When RCC (Royal Cybersport Club) was seeded in their bracket, they struggled a little but eventually beat them 2-1 to enter the semifinal.

Since there is a good chance of AP.Bren entering the Grand Finals of MLBB Games of the Future 2024, ONIC may not want to lose their chance of avenging their past defeat, as they lost to AP.Bren in the M5 World Championship final. Thus, the second semifinal of the tournament might draw a lot of attention from the audience.

Sanz and Alberttt earned the MVPs in their two victories in the best-of-three (Bo3) format match against RCC. Besides, with Kairi, one of the best players in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, ONIC’s squad looks scary on paper.

Prediction: Both teams are evenly poised to win this fixture. While ONIC is among the best MLBB teams in the professional circuit, Fire Flux Esports’ form in the tournament has been incredible. It should be a tight contest between these two teams. However, we predict that ONIC will emerge victorious in this matchup.

Head-to-head

The teams have yet to face each other in a competitive match.

Where to watch

You can watch the game live on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in on March 1, 2024, at 11:20 pm IST (UTC +5:30hrs).

Stream in these languages

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

