HomeBois vs AP.Bren MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Predictions, livestream, and more

Group B of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has some strong teams competing for the top three playoff spots. However, the match between AP.Bren and HomeBois is probably the most entertaining of all. Both teams are arriving in Kazan after registering notable success this past year. Besides, the stadium's ambiance is also expected to be electrifying when two of the largest fanbases in Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports clash.

This article will cover all details regarding this Group B clash in MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

HomeBois vs AP.Bren MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

AP.Bren will face HomeBois in the most exciting Group B match so far in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via HomeBois, AP.Bren)

HomeBois, the Malaysian multi-gaming esports organization, has displayed impressive performances in the top-tier MLBB competitions. The franchise won its first trophy in the MPL Malaysia tournaments in 2023 (MPL MY Season 12). They were among the top ninth to 12th-ranked teams in the recently concluded M5 World Championship. Therefore, they will arrive incredibly confident in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 in Kazan.

Furthermore, HomeBois claims one of the largest and most enthusiastic fanbases in the circuit, which also adds to their confidence.

On the other hand, AP.Bren has created a vast legacy for its name over the years. But the first Filipino team to win the M Series tournaments (M2) and MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (2018), has not been up to the mark in recent years.

However, this year, AP.Bren has risen from the ashes to snatch away the winner’s medals in the M5 World Championship. They have also won the MPL Philippines Season 12 in 2023.

Head-to-head

HoemBois and AP.Bren haven’t faced each other in a competitive fixture yet.

Roster

Both teams will bring some of the top MLBB players to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. HomeBois will bring Sepat (EXP Laner), Chibi (Jungle), Udil (Mid Laner), Nets (Gold Lane), and Xorn (Roam).

AP. Bren is bringing the same roster from the M5 World Championship. FlapTzy will focus on EXP Lane for them while KyleTzy takes the Jungle. Pheww, one of their best players, will take care of the contests from Udil in the Mid Lane. Super Marco and Owgwen will focus on Gold Lane and Jungle, respectively. However, unlike HomeBois, AP.Bren brings Pandora an EXP Laner in the substitute slot.

Where to watch and predictions

You can watch this match live on the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will be held on February 26, 2024, at 6:20 pm IST (UTC +8).

Predicting the winner of this game is hard, even for the fans of the respective teams. Both teams have a strong roster and the desire to kickstart their campaign with a win. However, based on recent form, AP.Bren is expected to win this match.

