Ds Robotics clinches victory at Games of the Future Kazan 2024

Ds Robotics from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, secured first place at Kazan's Games of the Future 2024. Their robot, Godspeed, outperformed competitors in a display of superior design and agility. This event, a global stage for technological prowess, saw teams worldwide compete for the ultimate prize.

Ds Robotics' victory is a testament to their skill and strategic prowess.

Games of the Future Kazan 2024 robotics event result

ROC team leader controlling Iron Scrap (Image via Games of the Future)

The Games of the Future, held in Kazan, provided a global platform for teams to showcase their skills and strategy in a head-to-head battle. Among the contenders, Ds Robotics and ROC emerged as the finalists in a battle that captivated audiences worldwide.

Ds Robotics: Hailing from India, the team entered the arena with their robot, Godspeed. Weighing 110 kg and boasting a speed of 20 km/h, its weapon, a vertical spinner, reached a staggering 8000 RPM. Godspeed's dimensions, 850x950x255, contributed to its formidable presence.

ROC: The Chinese team from Shenzhen brought Iron Scrap into the fray. This 105 kg robot, capable of speeds up to 22 km/h, features a unique two-part design. Its vertical spinner reached 7500 RPM, with dimensions of 628x610x192, designed to imbalance and destroy opponents.

The battle commenced with an explosive start as Godspeed and Iron Scrap charged at each other. In a rather splendid display, Godspeed launched ROC's robot into the air, not once but twice, demonstrating superior power.

Yet, the battle took a surprising turn when Iron Scrap's satellite robot momentarily turned the tide by immobilizing Godspeed. In a thrilling turn of events, the latter contender broke free, retaliated by turning over Iron Scrap, and secured victory as the countdown ended.

Other events at Games of the Future Kazan 2024

Winner of the robotics round (Image via Youtube@Games of the Future)

Beyond robotics, the Games brought together over 2,000 athletes and esports gamers from around the globe, competing in various disciplines ranging from classic sports to esports. The event, running from February 19 to March 3, 2024, features a diverse schedule, including Dota 2, MLBB, World of Tanks, football, and laser tag, among others.

With a prize pool of $10 million, the tournament promised and delivered a breathtaking spectacle, redefining the intersection of sports, entertainment, and technology. The complete schedule underscored the event's commitment to a wide array of competitions, setting a new benchmark for future spectacles.

DS Robotics' victory not only celebrates its remarkable achievement but also highlights the evolving landscape of competitive robotics.

