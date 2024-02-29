RRQ Hoshi vs Burmese Ghouls MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Overview, livestream, and more

RRQ Hoshi became the first team to enter the Quarterfinals of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 by winning both their Group Stage games to become Group A toppers. On the other hand, their groupmate Burmese Ghouls' journey hasn’t been that easy. Despite the difference in their results, the Burmese Ghouls managed to enter the Quarterfinals by defeating Twisted Minds in the Playoff Round 1.

However, as the knockout stage progresses, fans can expect some intense clashes. This article will give you a complete overview of both teams based on their past form, recent results, and more.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: RRQ Hoshi vs Burmese Ghouls overview and prediction

RRQ Hoshi was among the first teams to qualify for the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals (Image via RRQ Hoshi)

RRQ Hoshi put up an amazing display in the very first match of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage. They won their first game against Team Lilgun and entered the Winners Match bracket. When Deus Vult entered the same bracket after winning their first Group Stage game, RRQ Hoshi managed to emerge victorious in that game too to secure the first run in Group A and therefore, directly qualify for the Quarterfinals.

Players like Skyler, Octa, Sunset, and Lover proved to be the most crucial players for them as they managed to become the MVPs in these games. When four different players from a five-man team get MVP in different matches, it goes to show the quality of that team.

Burmese Ghouls defeated Twisted Minds to enter the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals (Image via Burmese Ghouls)

On the other hand, the Burmese Ghouls suffered defeat in their first game against Deus Vult and were forced to enter the Elimination Match against Team Lilgun to grab the final qualifying spot. Even though they defeated Team Lilgun and Twisted Minds, their last two opponents, with a 2-0 scoreline in best-of-three (Bo3) format games, these opponents are nothing compared to their opponent in the Quarterfinals i.e., RRQ Hoshi.

However, the Burmese Ghouls also have a great roster. Players like Saxa and Stitch got the MVPs in the most crucial matches of the tournament for them.

Prediction: While both teams are immensely qualified, we predict RRQ Hoshi will win the fixture. This is mainly because the Burmese Ghouls have managed to win against less powerful teams in the tournament so far. They only faced Deus Vult (who matches their stature in the pro circuit) and lost the game against them.

Head-to-head

The teams have yet to face each other in a competitive MLBB esports match.

Where to watch

You can watch the game by tuning in to the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Games of the Future on February 29, 2024, at 4:30 pm IST (UTC +8hrs).

Stream in these languages

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

