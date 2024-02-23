RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream, and more

The forthcoming MLBB Games of the Future 2024 will begin with a keenly awaited contest between RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun from Group A. While RRQ Hoshi are a reputed side in the pro scene, Team Lilgun are relatively new. Thus, while RRQ Hoshi have the experience, Team Lilgun could use their element of surprise to pull off an upset, considering not much is known about them.

As per the tournament schedule, the Group Stage will rank the top three teams from each group that will enter the playoffs, while the bottom one will be eliminated. The teams will look to be extremely cautious to avoid slipping in the first match itself.

This article provides details regarding the teams, a brief overview of the game, and some predictions.

RRQ Hoshi vs Team Lilgun MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

The contest between RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun will be a close one among the Group A matches in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun)

RRQ Hoshi are one of the top teams in the circuit, with a roster comprising some of the best players. The champions of MPL Indonesia Season 9 (2022) have always shown incredible dominance on the MLBB pro circuit. However, their performance dipped last year, and their only notable success was a third-place finish in the M4 World Championship in early 2023.

On the other hand, Team Lilgun from the Mongolian region are a relatively new team and only participated in some B-tier tournaments in 2023. However, they won most of them, including MESA Legends Series 1 and 2, Phygital Games 9, and the ESN National Championship 2023. They were also 13th–16th-place holders in the M5 World Championship.

Head-to-head

This is the first time RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun will be facing each other in a competitive tournament.

Rosters

Catch the champion players from RRQ Hoshi and Team Lilgun live on the Games of the Future official YouTube and Twitch channels (Image via Games of the Future)

Both teams will arrive in Kazan with plenty of gunpowder in their arsenals. RRQ Hoshi will enter the match with Banana (EXP Laner), Irrad (Jungle), Clay (Mid Lane), Skylar (Gold Lane), and Brusko (Roam), with Octa as a substitute player.

Meanwhile, Team Lilgun ha some of the top players of MLBB Games of the Future 2024, including Aizn (EXP Lane), Zxaura (Jungle), Forbid (Mid Lane), Bebex (Gold Lane), and Ethan (Roam). They are also bringing Shen in as a substitute for Roamer.

Where to watch and predictions

The opening match of MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Games of the Future. The match will begin on February 26, 2024, at 04:30 pm IST (UTC +8 hrs).

While we expect a neck-to-neck contest between these two teams, considering this is one of the two opening matches in MLBB Games of the Future 2024, with the experience RRQ Hoshi has in the circuit, they have the edge over Team Lilgun.

