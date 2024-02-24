Team Flash vs. ONIC MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Overview, livestreams, and more

Team Flash vs. ONIC is the most intense competition in Group D of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. While the other two teams in their group (Burn x Flash and KeepBest Gaming) are either not as successful or relatively new to the circuit, these two are full of experience and have seen plenty of success in the past.

Therefore, when these two teams clash, it will be a contest to watch. This article serves as a complete overview of both competing teams in the final fixture of Group D in MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Team Flash vs. ONIC MLBB Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

Team Flash vs. ONIC in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Team Flash and ONIC)

The Team Flash vs. ONIC MLBB contest will draw plenty of attention to the group on February 26, 2024. Team Flash is a Singaporean team well-known on the pro circuit of MLBB. The multi-gaming organization first appeared in the MPL Singapore Season 6 in 2023. They also ranked second in the previous edition of the same tournament. However, they have yet to achieve respectable positions in tournaments outside their country.

On the other hand, ONIC has been one of the biggest MLBB esports teams in history. They have registered plenty of trophies to their name, like MPL Indonesia Season 12, MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023, MPL Indonesia Season 11, and more. However, the recent defeat in the M5 World Championship has left the fans gutted, and it might be hard for them to get out of that misery this fast.

Both teams have advantages and disadvantages they are bringing into the match.

Head-to-head

ONIC is yet to face Team Flash in the MLBB competitive esports scene.

Roster

Both teams are placing their best foot forward. Team Flash is filled with top players like Diablo (EXP Lane), Hadess (Jungle), KurtTzy (Mid Lane), Vanix (Gold Lane), and JPL (Roam). Their substitute, Adammir (EXP Lane), is a force to be reckoned with in the MLBB esports scene.

ONIC will also arrive with their roster unchanged from the previous M5 World Championship. Players like Butsss (EXP Lane), Kairi (Jungle), Sanz (Mid Lane), CW (Gold Lane), and Kiboy (Roam) will try to make their fans forget the M5 World Championship final loss. Albert (Gold Lane substitute) is also here to contribute if called up.

Where to watch and predictions

You can watch all the actions between these two top teams live on the Games of the Future official YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames) and Twitch channels. Tune in on February 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm IST (UTC +8) to catch all the action.

Judging by the roster, recent forms, and history of the teams, it is tough to predict the winner of this contest. However, since ONIC has had some amazing performances to show for outside the regional circuit, my money is on them.

