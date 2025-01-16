Best Buy is offering a $600 discount on the HP Spectre x360 featuring the Intel Ultra 7 processor. The laptop was originally priced at $1,749.99 but can now be purchased for $1,149.99, making it much more affordable. The Spectre x360 series is particularly preferred by creators and designers due to its unique form factor.

It features a beautiful 2.5K display with powerful components from Intel's new Ultra series line-up. In this article, we look into the features of the HP Spectre x360 and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

HP Spectre x360: Specs and features

The HP Spectre x360 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via HP)

HP Spectre is a series of convertible laptops that feature a 360-degree rotation. This feature typically appeals to creative professionals who prefer drawing on the screen. Moreover, the laptop's compact yet sturdy build makes it super portable and an ideal choice for students, business professionals, and creators.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications HP Spectre x360 Display 16", WQXGA, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Series 1 Evo Edition GPU Intel Arc Graphics RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 68 Wh

Performance

The Spectre x360 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which is perfect for creative tasks, graphic design, and other AI-powered applications. It can handle multi-threaded workloads with great ease. Thus, tasks like video editing, image processing, and even designing run incredibly well.

It comes with Intel Arc graphics, which is powerful enough to handle demanding video editing tasks but is not great for gaming. You can play modern AAA titles, but you'd have to compromise resolution, graphics quality, and certain other settings. Overall, it doesn't excel when it comes to modern games.

Nevertheless, for older or less demanding titles, the Ultra 7 and Arc graphics paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM are enough. You should be able to power through most games at 1080p resolutions thanks to the graphical prowess of the Arc graphics.

Display

The device has a beautiful 16-inch touch-screen display which features WQXGA resolution. This resolution is slightly higher than the standard 1440p. The display featured is a standard IPS panel, which has great color accuracy and decent viewing angles. You get a refresh rate of 120Hz, which allows for fluid motion without any stutters or tears.

The device's peak brightness is average at a max of 400 nits. While decent enough in closed environments, you may struggle with outdoor screen viewing.

Battery

The battery life of the HP Spectre x360 is impressive, thanks to its 68 Wh unit. It lasts an average of 10-13 hours based on the type of use. This is because of the power-efficient CPU and GPU, which require very little juice. However, you will see a significant drop in battery life if you're gaming.

Is it worth buying the HP Spectre x360 during the sale on Best Buy?

We recommend purchasing the HP Spectre x360 if you're someone who deals with creative tasks like video editing, graphic design, or content creation. As mentioned, the Spectre x360 is the perfect laptop for students, creative professionals, and daily multitaskers.

The laptop can also handle some modern AAA titles but can sometimes compromise quality. It isn't great for gaming but should be fine for older or less demanding titles.

