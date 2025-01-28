2TB WD Black SSD drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

WD Black SSDs are known for superior gaming performance and lower latency, and the WB Black SN850P is no different. It delivers over 7,000 MBps speed, which is more than enough for most applications and games. This SSD is also certified for PS5 but was launched at a price out of reach for many of the console's owners.

However, it has received a significant discount on Best Buy and is now much more affordable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

2TB WD Black SSD available for under $185

WB Black SN850P SSD

The 2TB WD Black SN850P was priced at $249.99, but it has come down to only $184.99 at Best Buy after receiving a massive price cut. This made it a lot more affordable now than ever before.

Here's what you need to know about this SSD:

Specs

Specifications Details Speed (Read/Write)

7,300/6,600 MB/s

Capacities

2TB

DRAM Cache 2GB DDR4 NAND Type

TLC

Endurance

1200 TBW

Warranty

5 years



Performance

The WD Black SN850P is a Gen 4 SSD capable of delivering 7,300/6,600 MBps transfer speeds. This 2TB drive is also certified for PS5, so it is fully compatible and will run without any issues. In fact, you can see the PS5 logo on the heatsink of the SSD, so there's nothing to worry about.

Speaking of heatsinks, this drive has one to keep the temperature down for as long as possible. Also, this drive has a 2GB DRAM cache buffer, which is not available on many other SSDs. The extra cache allows this drive to deliver peak performance constantly, even during large file transfers.

Should you consider buying the 2TB WD Black SSD?

WB Black SN850P SSD and a PlayStation 5

The WD Black SN850P is a fantastic PS5-certified SSD that delivers over 7,000 MBps transfer speeds. It comes with a pre-installed heatsink designed to keep temperature in check and a dedicated 2GB DRAM cache.

This SSD is backed by 1200TBW of endurance and five years of warranty. Considering everything it offers, the 2TB WD Black SSD is worth its current discounted price tag.

