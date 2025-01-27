Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra hits the lowest price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was released as the best competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra, which was previously considered the best in the market. It brings significant improvements over the previous Samsung watches and is designed with premium materials such as Titanium. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was considerably more expensive than any other Samsung watch, making it unaffordable for many.

Fortunately, it went on sale earlier on Amazon and is currently available at a massive discount, making it more affordable now than ever before.

In this article, we will explain whether the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth its current price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra can be yours for under $420

The Galaxy Watch Ultra was originally launched at a steep price tag of $649, but it had a massive price drop decently and is currently available for as low as $418.44 on Amazon. However, the price varies depending on the color. The Titanium Silver color costs $439.44, while the Titanium White costs $432.44. Therefore, only the Titanium Gray color is available at the lowest price, which is $418.44.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 1.5-inch OLED screen Chipset Samsung Exynos W1000 Operating system Wear OS Size 47mm Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS Battery and charging 590mAh with wireless charging

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's design (Image via Samsung)

There's no level that Samsung didn't turn to make the Galaxy Watch Ultra one of the best smartwatches in the market. The body is built with Titanium alloy, making it not only stronger but also lighter than other watches. The surface texture is extremely smooth to the touch, and there are no rough edges anywhere on the watch.

In terms of design, this is the best-looking smartwatch Samsung has ever produced, and some may even prefer it over the Apple Watch Ultra. However, keep in mind that the design is subjective and depends on the user preference, so you may like one over the other.

When it comes to the display, it has a 1.5-inch rounded OLED screen, which is smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra but provides similar color reproduction. This display also gets quite bright, and you will have no issues when using it outdoors.

Performance and health tracking

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the new Exynos 1000 SoC, which has a 5-core CPU configuration to deliver an exceptional performance. You will feel a noticeable boost in performance if you compare it to previous Samsung watches. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is closer to the performance of the Apple Watch Ultra than ever before.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, it has all the necessary sensors, including Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS, and more. The health tracking is pretty accurate, especially sleep tracking, and it is right there next to the Apple Watch Ultra.

All the health and fitness data will be synced with your Galaxy phone automatically. Just launch the Samsung Health app to track everything.

Battery life

The battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is on par with the Apple Watch Ultra or even better, depending on the usage. If you use all the sensors, including continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS, the battery will last the same as the Apple Watch Ultra, which is one day.

However, if you turn off the continuous heart rate monitoring and only keep the GPS on, this Galaxy Watch can last two days, which is great.

Should you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's colors (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a significant step up from Samsung's other smartwatches. The design, display, performance, tracking, and even battery, are right there with the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you want a great smartwatch outside the Apple ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the one for you, and its discounted pricing makes it worth the price. If you are in the market for a new smartwatch, you should consider buying it.

