34-inch AOC ultrawide gaming monitor hits the lowest price on Best Buy

A large-screen ultrawide monitor could elevate your gaming experience in ways you never thought was possible. It's a completely different feeling that everyone should experience, but these monitors are usually quite expensive.

However, the times have changed, and the AOC CU34G2XP ultrawide monitor with a 34-inch screen is currently available for a low price on Best Buy, thanks to a new discount.

In this article, we will analyze whether the AOC CU34G2XP can deliver the experience that ultrawide monitors are known for and tell you if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion. The mentioned price is subject to change.

The 34-inch AOC ultrawide gaming monitor is available for under $290

The AOC CU34G2XP gaming monitor was originally priced at $379.99, which might have been a bit too steep for some users. However, its price has come down to only $289.99 on Best Buy, making it quite an attractive option for users looking to upgrade their gaming setup.

Here's everything you need to know about this monitor:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 180 Hz Panel type

VA Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9

Picture quality of this monitor

The AOC CU34G2XP's 34-inch ultrawide screen (Image via AOC)

The AOC CU34G2XP ultrawide gaming monitor features a large 34-inch curved VA panel. It displays accurate colors with a 4000:1 contrast ratio, which leads to some drop-dead gorgeous visuals. The resolution is set at 3440 x 1440, so any content played on this monitor will appear sharper with much higher clarity.

The screen can also get as bright as 400 nits when playing HDR content, thanks to the DisplayHDR 400 certification. Such a bright screen minimizes reflections and improves picture clarity in brightly lit rooms. Moreover, its 180Hz refresh rate increases motion clarity and provides a smooth experience, especially in multiplayer titles like Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more.

Best features of this monitor

Here are some of the best features of this monitor:

Large 34-inch screen

Ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio

DisplayHDR 400 certification

180Hz refresh rate

1500R curved screen

Height adjustment

WQHD resolution

AMD FreeSync Premium

Should you consider buying the AOC ultrawide gaming monitor?

The AOC CU34G2XP's curved screen (Image via AOC)

The AOC CU34G2XP is an excellent ultrawide gaming monitor, even at the price it originally launched at. Its superb picture quality, color accuracy, curved panel, HDR clarity, screen size, and other features put it miles ahead of many similarly priced monitors.

Whether you prefer playing e-sports titles or single-player adventure games, this monitor is equally suitable for both. The $90 price drop it received on Best Buy makes it even more affordable. Considering the picture quality, features, and the price it asks for, we can happily recommend this monitor.

If you have been waiting to upgrade your gaming setup, the AOC CU34G2XP monitor can be a fantastic option.

